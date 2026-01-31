Fortnite Valentine’s Day 2026 Skin Leaked for v39.40 Update

Fortnite is getting ready to celebrate love this February, and the game just dropped some exciting hints about what’s coming in the v39.40 update. Here is everything we know so far about Fortnite Valentine’s Day 2026 skin and the v39.40 update.

New Fortnite Valentine’s Day 2026 Skin

The biggest news for the upcoming update is a brand new Valentine’s Day skin that might be coming to the Item Shop. This outfit first showed up in Epic’s player surveys, and now leakers like ShiinaBR, HYPEX, and FireMonkey are saying it could arrive with the February update.

This stunning new female outfit, first seen in Epic's concept surveys, is possibly making its debut in the v39.40 update starting February 5th as part of this year's Valentine's Day celebration. ✨💘



[ Via AdiraFNInfo ] #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/W4K69BX7iA — SanTaito | Fortnite News (@SanTaitoFN) January 30, 2026

The skin features a confident look with a cropped top, ripped shorts, and bright red boots. She’s carrying a heart-shaped grenade that is so cute for the Valentine’s Day theme. The design actually matches what players saw in those earlier surveys, though Epic could still make small changes before the official release.

What’s in Fortnite v39.40 Update?

The v39.40 update is scheduled to launch on February 5th, 2026. While Epic hasn’t revealed all the details yet, they’ve confirmed that the update will be massive. On the weekend, Epic even posted a teaser for Honkai Star Rail collaboration, which made everyone shocked. Rumors for Masters of the Universe and Overwatch collaborations are also there.

"Expect some lovely and legendary updates coming in v39.40 that we’ll share more about soon!" pic.twitter.com/7MXB3dya4O — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 30, 2026

Community Reaction to Fortnite Valentine’s Day 2026 Skin Leak

Players are already adding this skin to their wishlists. The community seems pretty excited about the design, especially the heart grenades and the overall confident vibe of the skin. Many fans are hoping Epic keeps the skin exactly as it appeared in the surveys without making too many tweaks.

Keep in mind that nothing is officially confirmed yet. Epic could change the design or release date before the update goes live. But based on the teaser and leaked information, you can definitely expect romantic and exciting content when the v39.40 update drops in early February.