Fortnite Vampire Diaries Collab: Is It Actually Happening?

You’ve probably seen posts on TikTok or Facebook saying that Damon and Stefan Salvatore are coming to Fortnite. Fans of The Vampire Diaries have been waiting for a moment like this, and the idea of dropping into the battle royale island as your favorite vampire sounds like a dream collab. It sounds exciting, but is the news about Fortnite Vampire Diaries collab actually true? Here’s the full breakdown.

Is the Fortnite Vampire Diaries Collab Confirmed?

Unfortunately, no. So far, neither Epic Games nor Warner Bros. has officially confirmed the Vampire Diaries collaboration. There are no datamined files, no official teasers, and no credible leaks from trusted sources pointing to this collab being real.

The rumor mainly started from a Facebook creator named Incitable, who posted on February 16th, 2026, claiming that the collab is officially happening. The post specifically mentioned Damon Salvatore and Stefan Salvatore skins tied to a Fortnitemares 2026 update.

Here’s the problem, though. The two biggest names in Fortnite leaks, HYPEX and ShiinaBR, have not backed any of this up. Most of the leaked skin images floating arounda re either AI-generated or fan-made concepts.

Could the Collab Still Happen?

Yes, it totally could. Fortnite has a strong history of supernatural TV show collabs, including multiple Stranger Things waves, The Walking Dead, and horror icons like Michael Myers and Leatherface during Fortnitemares. The Vampire Diaries fits that Halloween vibe perfectly, which makes Fortnitemares 2026 in October the most realistic window if this collab ever becomes real.

The show also still pulls massive numbers on Netflix, and its characters like Damon Salvatore, Elena Gilbert, Klaus Mikaelson, and Bonnie Bennett are still very much part of pop culture. That’s exactly the kind of franchise Fortnite likes to work with.

However, don’t get too hyped just yet. Until Epic Games officially announces the collab or a trusted dataminer like HYPEX confirms it, treat everything you see online as speculation. Keep an eye on Fortnite’s official social channels for any real updates. For now, you can actually be ready to welcome Solo Leveling characters to Fortnite. It’s confirmed!