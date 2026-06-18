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Other indie Fortnite partners could question their deals in the future.

Fortnite just had one of its biggest announcement days of the year at Unreal Fest 2026, and one of the reveals is already in trouble. Yes, the Fortnite Vampire Survivors collab may be cancelled. Here's the full story on what's going on between Epic Games and the studio behind one of gaming's biggest indie hits.

A Big Reveal That Took an Unexpected Turn

During Unreal Fest 2026, Epic confirmed that Fortnite is getting around 30 new collaborations before the end of the year. Some of the biggest names on that list include:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Control Resonant

Phantom Blade Zero

Vampire Survivors

Fans were thrilled. The Vampire Survivors community is especially excited at the idea of seeing their favorite bullet heaven characters running around the Fortnite island. But just a few hours after the reveal, things took an unexpected turn.

Fortnite Vampire Survivors Collab May Be Cancelled

Poncle, the studio behind Vampire Survivors, posted a short reply on Reddit that wasn't exactly a celebration. The official Poncle account said the studio is currently reviewing the collaboration in light of Epic's recent comments about using generative AI to create Fortnite assets and added that it would share an update if the partnership moves forward.

This whole situation goes back to a video Epic posted earlier in the week. It showed Fortnite artists using generative AI tools to quickly render concept art for characters and locations. On top of that, Epic also revealed plans for Unreal Engine 6, which leans heavily on AI tools, including models like Claude and Codex, built right into the Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

Epic says the goal is to help developers work faster without losing creative control. But for a studio like Poncle, the bigger worry is having Vampire Survivors characters touched by AI tools without a full say over how that art actually gets made, which is understandable.

This also isn't Epic's first controversy involving AI. Last year's AI-powered Darth Vader feature in Fortnite sparked significant backlash, so it's no surprise that any new AI-related announcement from Epic is now facing much more attention from players and creators alike.

What Happens Next for Fortnite

Right now, nothing is officially cancelled. Poncle hasn't said the collab is dead, just that it's being reconsidered. Still, a lot of fans think this could be the first of several indie studios pushing back on Epic's AI plans. Other indie-made Fortnite collabs, like the one with Lethal Company, could face the same kind of questions down the road.

For now, the best thing you can do is keep an eye on Poncle's official channels for updates. If the deal does move forward, you'll likely see it land in a future Fortnite update.

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