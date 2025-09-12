Fortnite V-Bucks Exact Amount Feature: No More Overspending in 2025

You know that feeling when you want to buy a skin but you’re just 200 V-Bucks short? Then you have to shell out $10 for 1,000 V-Bucks when you only needed a tiny bit more. Well, Epic Games finally heard our complaints and is fixing this problem. Here is everything you need to know about the new Fortnite V-Bucks exact amount feature.

How the New Fortnite V-Bucks Exact Amount Works

Starting October 14th, 2025, Fortnite is rolling out the Exact Amount feature. This lets you buy the precise number of V-Bucks you need instead of forcing you to purchase big bundles. The new system is pretty straightforward. Let’s say you want a skin that costs 1,500 V-Bucks, but you only have 1,300 in your account. Instead of buying a whole 1,000 V-Bucks pack, you can now purchase exactly 200 V-Bucks to complete your purchase.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes:

Feature Details Minimum Purchase 50 V-Bucks Increment Multiples of 50 Platforms Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Android, iOS, Web Store

On October 10th, Epic will round up everyone’s current V-Bucks balance to the nearest 50. Not bad, right?

What Platforms Get the New V-Bucks Feature

The Exact Amount feature will be available across almost every platform where Fortnite exists. Epic says they’re working to make it available everywhere, so even if your platform isn’t ready on day one, it should come soon. This update also affects Rocket League and Fall Guys, though Fall Guys uses increments of 100 instead of 50.

This change makes Fortnite way more player-friendly. Before this update, you often had to spend way more money than needed. If you wanted something that cost 800 V-Bucks but only had 100, you’d have to buy at least 1,000 V-Bucks for around $8.99.

Now you can just buy the 700 V-Bucks you actually need. This puts Fortnite in line with other games like Call of Duty and Valorant that already use flexible currency systems. This V-Bucks update is probably the most player-friendly change Epic has made in years. You’ll finally be able to buy exactly what you need without wasting money on extra currency you don’t want. Get ready to spend your V-Bucks more efficiently!