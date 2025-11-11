Home » News » Fortnite Leak Reveals Warner Bros Mode with New Mechanics

Fortnite Leak Reveals Warner Bros Mode with New Mechanics

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Epic is not stopping with collaborations. The latest leaks are pointing to a massive Fortnite Warner Bros game mode, right after Chapter 7 starts. According to trusted leaker Loolo_WRLD, this mode is going to be huge and bring some totally new features to the game.

Fortnite Warner Bros

New Tackle Mechanics in Fortnite

You’re probably already hyped from the Simpsons mini-season. That collab brought back tons of players and even pulled in new ones. Epic Games said it was their biggest player spike in months. Now, it looks like they’re keeping that momentum going with another major crossover.

The leak reveals that this Warner Bros mode will be released on December 12th, 2025, and here’s what you can expect from this new mode. First up, there is a brand new tackle mechanic. So it’s not only shooting and building anymore, because you will have a whole new way to take down your enemies.

The mode will also bring new physics to Fortnite. We might be getting Bugs Bunny-style antics with exaggerated jumps and funny dodges. The physics change could make fights way more unpredictable and fun.

If you’re into competitive gaming, you’ll love this. The Warner Bros mode comes with a ranked version that runs until March 4th, 2025. The ranked system means you’ll face players at your skill level, making matches more balanced and intense.

Warner Bros Characters Coming to Fortnite

Warner Bros has an insane catalog of characters and worlds. We’re talking DC superheroes, Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones, The Matrix, and Scooby Doo. Some of these are already in Fortnite. You can play as Batman and Superman right now.

Fortnite Warner Bros

But this new mode could bring way more. Imagine playing as Bugs Bunny with special cartoon abilities. Or fighting alongside Wonder Woman while Harry Potter casts spells nearby. The possibilities are wild. Some leaks even suggest Harry Potter content is coming to Chapter 7, which could tie into this Warner Bros mode perfectly.

The cel-shaded graphics from the Simpsons season were a massive hit. Players are hoping this Warner Bros mode gets the same treatment. Because another cartoon-styled map where everything looks hand-drawn and colorful would be really awesome.

You should keep your expectations realistic, though. Leaks don’t always turn out exactly as predicted. Sometimes features get changed or delayed. But with multiple leakers reporting similar information and a specific December 12 date, this one seems pretty likely to happen.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

The Real Reason Gemini Nano Banana 2 Is Flooding Your...

Fortnite Update 38.10 – Moe Skin, Spider-Pig, and Raining Donuts

Sony State of Play Japan: Release Date and What to...

Fortnite Chapter 7 Drivable Reboot Vans and Self-Revive Leak

Solo Leveling KARMA – Netmarble’s Next Big Roguelite Coming 2026

Fortnite x Stranger Things Returns with New Blitz Map and...

Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2: Golden Jam Track and...

GTA 6 Gets Another Delay – Here’s the New Release...

Battlefield 6 Player Hit With Permanent Ban for Helping PC...

Roblox Games ‘Grow a Garden’ and ‘Jailbreak’ Are Getting Movie...