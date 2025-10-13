How to Get Wednesday Skin in Fortnite

Wednesday Addams is coming to Fortnite, and everyone wants to know how to get her. The Netflix star, played by Jenna Ortega, is joining the Fortnitemares 2025 event with a full bundle of cool cosmetics. If you’re a fan of the show or just want a unique skin, here’s everything you need to know about getting Wednesday skin in Fortnite.

When Does Wednesday Skin Release in Fortnite?

Based on leaks, Epic Games might hold a Wednesday Cup tournament on October 23rd, which means the Wednesday skin in Fortnitemares will most likely release on October 24th, 2025. This follows Fortnite’s usual pattern, where they hold a cup the day before a skin launches in the Item Shop.

How to Get the Wednesday Skin in Fortnite

You have two ways to get Wednesday in Fortnite:

Win the Wednesday Cup . If you place high enough in the tournament, you’ll unlock the skin for free.

. If you place high enough in the tournament, you’ll unlock the skin for free. Buy from the Item Shop. Epic Games hasn’t announced the exact price yet, but based on similar bundles, expect to pay around 2,300 V-Bucks for the complete bundle. You can also buy the skin separately for less if you don’t want all the extras.

Note: We will update this article with the specific placement requirements for your region when the cup goes live.

What’s Included in the Wednesday Bundle?

The Wednesday skin bundle is packed with cosmetics inspired by the Netflix show. Here’s everything you’re getting, based on leaks:

Items and Cosmetics Icon Price (V-Bucks) Wednesday Addam Skin with Thing

(Thing is reactive) 1,500 V-Bucks Nevermore Satchel Backbling 300 V-Bucks Woe Cello Backbling 300 V-Bucks Woe Cello Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Wednesday’s Umbrella Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Wednesday’s Dance Emote 500 V-Bucks Concerto of Woe Emote 500 V-Bucks

The reactive Thing feature is one of the coolest parts. He’ll probably have different reactions for eliminations and other in-game actions too, making this skin feel alive during matches.

How to Compete in the Wednesday Cup

The Wednesday Cup happens on October 23rd, 2025, in Reload Duos mode. So, you’ll need a duo partner to compete. The format will likely be similar to other Fortnite cups, where you play a set number of matches within a specific time window. Points are earned through eliminations and placement in each match.

Make sure you have two-factor authentication enabled on your Epic Games account, as it’s required for all competitive tournaments. Practice Reload mode beforehand if you’re not familiar with it, since the respawn mechanics are different from regular Battle Royale.

With her unique reactive elements and generous bundle contents, she’s worth adding to your collection. Whether you compete in the cup or buy her from the shop, you’ll be dancing like Wednesday in no time.