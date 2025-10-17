Fortnite Weekend Events: Supercharged XP and Major Mode Changes

This weekend in Fortnite is packed with exciting changes across multiple game modes. You’re getting boosted XP for Fortnitemares, wild weapon shake-ups in Delulu mode, and easier melee battles in Demon Rush. Let’s break down everything you need to know to make the most of these Fortnite Weekend Events.

Supercharged XP for Fortnitemares 2025

Fortnite is celebrating Halloween with a special XP boost that helps you level up faster than normal. When you play during this event, you’ll earn Supercharged XP, which means every match gives you way more progress on your Battle Pass. Here’s when you can grab this bonus:

Region/Country Local Time USA (PT) Friday, October 17 at 11:00 AM USA (ET) Friday, October 17 at 2:00 PM India (IST) Friday, October 17 at 11:30 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, October 18 at 3:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 18 at 4:00 AM

Here is the countdown until Fortnite weekend events are live in Fortnite:

This is your chance to catch up on Battle Pass tiers if you’ve fallen behind. The XP boost works in all game modes, so pick whatever you enjoy most and start grinding. You don’t need to do anything special, though, just play the game and watch your levels climb faster.

Delulu Mode Gets a Wild Weapon Overhaul

Delulu mode is going completely wild this weekend with major loot changes that flip normal gameplay on its head. Epic Games has removed traditional weapons and added back old favorites that focus on throwables and utility items.

What’s Vaulted This Weekend

All the weapons you normally use are gone for now. Assault Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols have been temporarily vaulted in Delulu mode. This means fights won’t end as quickly, and you’ll need to get creative with how you take down other players.

What’s Been Unvaulted

The new loot pool brings back some fan-favorite items that haven’t been around in a while. You will find Harpoon Guns for pulling enemies closer or launching yourself around. Grenades and Stink Bombs are back for explosive plays. You can also grab Rusty Cans and Candy to throw at opponents.

Longer Storm Circles

Storm circles now last longer in Delulu / Party Crashers LTM, which gives you extra time to explore the map and team up with random players. Some of the best moments in this mode happen when strangers decide to work together and cause chaos around the island.

Use this extra time to find a squad that matches your energy. Maybe you’ll spend the match dancing, or maybe you’ll team up to take down a bigger group. The longer circles make these spontaneous moments possible.

Demon Rush Melee Mayhem Changes

The Demon Rush mode is also getting updates this weekend that make melee combat way more accessible and fun. If you’ve been struggling to find good melee weapons or build strong combinations, these changes will help.

Rumi’s Empowered Sword Spawns More Often

Rumi’s Empowered Sword now has a higher chance of appearing when matches start. This powerful weapon is one of the best melee options in the mode, and you’ll see it more frequently in your games.

Cheaper and Easier Melee Weapons

Vending Machines across the map have been updated with better deals. Melee weapons cost less currency now, and when you buy from machines, you’re more likely to get perks that boost your close-range fighting. This makes it easier to build a melee-focused loadout without grinding for hours.

Better Augment Discovery

Finding strong Augments is now simpler thanks to improved drop rates. You can discover powerful combinations faster, which lets you experiment with different builds and find what works best for your playstyle.

These Fortnite weekend events are live very soon, so jump into Fortnite and take advantage of the changes before they’re gone on Monday morning!