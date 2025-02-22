Fortnite: Where to Find Sub-Zero Kombat Kit

Mortal Kombat’s iconic ice warrior has brought his signature moves to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit is a powerful Epic rarity melee weapon that lets you slide on ice and unleash high-damage combos on your opponents. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit and how to make the most of its ice-powered abilities.

Where to Find Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit

Finding this weapon is straightforward since it’s part of the regular loot pool. You can get it from:

Regular chests

Rare chests (higher chance)

Floor loot

Eliminated players who were carrying it

Defeating Sub Zero NPC in the North West area of the map although this one is quite hard as Sub Zero has really high damage!

Since it’s an Epic rarity item rather than a Mythic or Exotic, multiple players can find it in the same match. There’s no specific location you need to visit (if you aren’t using the NPC method) – just keep looting, and you’ll likely come across one.

How to Use Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit

The Kombat Kit’s strength lies in its combo system. The most effective way to use it starts with an Ice Slide, dealing 40 damage as you close the distance to your target. Once you’re in range, the basic attack becomes your main source of damage. What makes this weapon special is how it locks onto your target during the combo – when you land your first hit, you’ll stick to your opponent like glue while dealing 30+ damage with each strike.

The Ice Slide works as both an opener and an escape tool. It’s great for surprising opponents or getting away from danger quickly, but use it wisely since each slide reduces the weapon’s durability. The basic attack, on the other hand, is your bread and butter. It doesn’t affect durability and keeps you locked onto your target, making it perfect for sustained combat.

After using it multiple times, it does feel like Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit struggles a bit against high-tier Shotguns that can easily take you down in one shot but apart from that the gap-closing ability against players using ARs and Snipers is really great. Just remember to manage your durability and time your Ice Slides carefully, and you’ll be pulling off a victory royale to win this season’s Vaultbrella.







