Fortnite Winter Rush 2025 Quest List and Free Cuddle Team Rider Skin

Fortnite is wrapping up Chapter 6 with another free skin event, and this time, you can grab the Cuddle Team Rider skin without spending money from your wallet. The Winter Rush event kicked off on November 19 and runs until November 29. You just need to play with friends to unlock everything. Here is the complete Fortnite Winter Rush 2025 quest list and the guide on how to get the free Cuddle Team Rider skin in the game.

What is Fortnite Winter Rush Event?

Winter Rush is a party event in Fortnite where you earn rewards by playing with at least one friend. Epic Games adds two new quests every day, but all quests stay open until the event ends, so you can complete them anytime before November 29th, 2025.

The event works across almost every Fortnite mode you can think of, like Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, Festival, LEGO Fortnite, or even creative maps made by other players. Your progress counts everywhere. You just need to earn 80,000 XP while playing with friends. That’s exactly one account level, so it’s easy to track.

Fortnite Winter Rush 2025 Quests

The Winter Rush event includes 12 different quests split into three categories. Each quest requires you to gain 80,000 XP while playing in a party with friends:

Category Quest Epic-Made Experience Quests﻿﻿﻿﻿ Earn 80,000 XP in Festival or Rocket Racing with friends Earn 80,000 XP in LEGO Fortnite with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Blitz Royale or Save The World with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Reload or Delulu with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Battle Royale or Fortnite OG with friends Creator-Made Experience Quests﻿﻿﻿﻿ Earn 80,000 XP in Tycoon creator-made islands with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Survival creator-made islands with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Role-Playing creator-made islands with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Combat creator-made islands with friends Earn 80,000 XP in Battle Royale creator-made islands with friends Mobile-Specific Quests﻿ Invite a friend using your mobile sidebar Earn 80,000 XP in a party with friends while playing Fortnite Mobile

How to Get Free Cuddle Team Rider Skin in Fortnite

Getting the free Cuddle Team Rider skin is not that difficult. You just need to complete 9 out of the 12 available Winter Rush quests. Each quest you finish will count toward your total progress, and the skin unlocks automatically once you hit that milestone.

The Cuddle Team Rider skin is your main prize, and the other cosmetics you earn along the way match the skin perfectly, giving you a complete bundle. Here is the list of all rewards that you can earn:

Quests Completed Icon Reward 1 Quest Acelerada Jam Track 2 Quests Rider’s Wrath Spray 3 Quests Cuddle Bats Pickaxe 4 Quests Rider’s Wings Spray 5 Quests Tropical Holiday Wrap 6 Quests Cuddlebear Plushie Back Bling 7 Quests Cuddlestruck Heart Emoticon 8 Quests Stick Starter Emote 9 Quests Cuddle Team Rider Outfit

But remember that you must play with at least one friend in your squad. Solo matches don’t count toward any Winter Rush quest, so make sure you’re teaming up before you start grinding.

Also Read:

Epic rarely brings back event-exclusive skins, and this one won’t be available after November 29, so this is your only chance to add it to your collection. If you miss this event, you probably won’t see Cuddle Team Rider in the Item Shop later. Don’t wait until the last minute to start working on these quests!