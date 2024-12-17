Fortnite Winterfest 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Holiday Event

The holiday season is coming to Fortnite, with Winterfest 2024 just around the corner. Based on some leaks, this year’s festive event brings back some fan favorites while adding exciting new features to keep players busy during the winter break. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming Fortnite Winterfest 2024 celebration.

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2024 Start?

Reliable Fortnite leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR have talked about the event a few times this week and finally revealed the date. Fortnite Winterfest 2024 kicks off on Friday, December 20th, at 3 PM ET and runs until January 7th, 2025. While this is a bit later than last year’s event, you’ll still get a solid 18 days of winter fun. The update that adds Winterfest content (V33.11) will drop on Wednesday, December 18th, giving Epic Games time to ensure everything runs smoothly for the Friday launch.

What’s New in Fortnite Winterfest 2024

You won’t have to empty your V-Bucks wallet to join the festivities. Epic Games is always giving away several free items during their Winterfest celebration. Based on leaks, here are some of the rewards and items that might be coming to the event:

A Christmas Tree Guff skin

Crashed Chiller Spray

De-Rezz Tally Back Bling

Choose Naughty Spray

Llama Lightbulb Spray

Run It Up Jam Track

Chrismas Tree Guff Spray

The Return of the Winterfest Cabin

THE WINTERFEST UPDATE HAS BEEN ADDED TO STAGING SERVERS AND WILL BE RELEASED NEXT WEEK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Wn1tnV7MX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 12, 2024

One of the most exciting features, and lots of people’s favorite additions this year is of course the return of Crackshot’s Cabin. It’s the perfect cozy spot. You can log in daily to grab presents, rack up some extra XP by relaxing by the fire, and soak in the holiday vibes straight from the main menu. It sets the festive mood every time players hop into the game.

Map Changes and New Items

Based on leaks, it looks like the island is getting a winter makeover too. A blanket of snow will cover the landscape, with frozen waters perfect for trying out the new ice skates item in Fortnite Winterfest 2024. Classic winter weapons are making a comeback and hopefully, Sgt. Winter will be roaming around again, spreading holiday cheer, and handing out gifts. Combined with Crackshot’s Cabin, it’s shaping up to be a holiday season full of fun surprises.

Item Shop and Celebrity Collaborations

The Fortnite Item Shop is always getting stocked with holiday cheer on every Winterfest. There are already 10 Frosty skins that came to the Item Shop today, but we might get more! Here’s a look at what might possibly come this year:

CONFIRMED & RUMORED WINTERFEST SKINS 🔥



– Christmas Snoop Dogg

– Some New Shaq Skin

– Upcoming "Batter Boi" Skin

– "Soft Service Boots" Shoes

– Christmas Tree Guff (Leaked Spray)

– Snowman Bird (Music Pack Icon) pic.twitter.com/C3xeuskz3c — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 11, 2024

A special Christmas-themed Snoop Dogg skin

A new winter variant for Shaq skin

Batter Boi skin

Soft Service Boots Shoes, festive footwear to complete your winter look

Starting December 20th, you can log in daily to claim gifts and check out the limited-time features. The snow may stick around for just 18 days, but the rewards will remain in your locker permanently!

While all the information in this article comes from reliable Fortnite leakers and data miners, remember that leaks aren’t always 100% accurate. Epic Games might make last-minute changes before Winterfest 2024’s official launch. Some features, skins, or rewards might be different in the final release, and there could be exciting surprises we don’t know about yet! We’ll keep this guide updated with official information as soon as Epic Games makes official announcements.