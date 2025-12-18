All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List and How to Get Them

The holiday event everyone’s been anticipating has finally launched! Winterfest is live, offering you festive cheer and complimentary rewards to all players. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 gift list and how to get them.

How to Access the Winterfest 2025 Lodge in Fortnite

Starting from December 18th, 2025, until January 5th, 2026, you will be able to unwrap a total of 14 presents inside the Winterfest 2025 lodge. Here are the steps on how to enter the Winterfest 2025 lodge:

Open Fortnite lobby and find the Snowman on the bottom right side of your screen. Select Visit Lodge to transport to the holiday lodge. Pick from the gift boxes positioned on the left and right sides of the lodge.

Keep in mind that you’re limited to unwrapping one gift each day, and the lodge refreshes daily at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET/6:30 PM IST, so select carefully. As a Harry Potter fan, you will be happy to listen to the Harry Potter music inside the lodge!

Complete Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List

This year, Lt. Winter has brought 14 gift boxes for you to open. However, there are some requirements:

You can unlock the Glacial Dummy skin after you’ve opened 7 other presents.

after you’ve opened 7 other presents. You can unlock Cheeks skin after you’ve opened 13 other presents.

after you’ve opened 13 other presents. The remaining presents can be opened in any order you prefer.

Now here’s a detailed breakdown of all gifts available during Winterfest 2025, so you can choose which one you like more and open it first:

Left Side Gifts

You can find these gifts just right in front of the fireplace:

Gift Box Description Content Image Yellow gift box with purple ribbon • No Sweat, Snowfish Emote

• Warm & Peely Emote

Blue gift box with white ribbon • Fire Born Emote

• Emote

Red gift box with yellow ribbon Festive Bat Pickaxe Light blue gift box with white ribbon Winterfest Bow Backbling Yellow gift box with silver ribbon Wrapped Axe Pickaxe Long red gift box with yellow ribbon Festive Gwinny Backbling Thin red gift wrap with yellow flower ribbon Battlewood Jam Track Long green gift box with white ribbon Glacial Dummy Skin Long dark green gift box with white ribbon Cheeks Skin

Right Side Gifts

You can find these gifts beside the sofa, close to Hedwig:

Gift Box Description Content Image Long dark green gift box with white ribbon A Snowman! Wrap Long green gift box with white ribbon Shadowstorm Contrail Long blue gift box with white ribbon Festive Guitar Yellow gift box with silver ribbon Holiday Guitar Long red gift box with yellow ribbon Winterfest Letter

Make sure to log in daily to claim your presents, as you can only open one per day. If you happen to miss logging in one day, don’t worry, you’ll be able to catch up and open multiple gifts when you return. Just remember to collect all your rewards before the event concludes on January 5th, 2026.

Beyond the free presents, you can also shop for exclusive Winterfest skin bundles in the Item Shop. This year features Sabrina Carpenter’s Santa ‘Brina Outfit, Hatsune Miku’s Snow Miku Outfit, and customizable Harry Potter Hogwarts house-themed Outfits, where you can represent Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.