Home » Gaming » All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List and How to Get Them

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The holiday event everyone’s been anticipating has finally launched! Winterfest is live, offering you festive cheer and complimentary rewards to all players. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 gift list and how to get them.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List

How to Access the Winterfest 2025 Lodge in Fortnite

Starting from December 18th, 2025, until January 5th, 2026, you will be able to unwrap a total of 14 presents inside the Winterfest 2025 lodge. Here are the steps on how to enter the Winterfest 2025 lodge:

  1. Open Fortnite lobby and find the Snowman on the bottom right side of your screen.
  2. Select Visit Lodge to transport to the holiday lodge.
  3. Pick from the gift boxes positioned on the left and right sides of the lodge.

Keep in mind that you’re limited to unwrapping one gift each day, and the lodge refreshes daily at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET/6:30 PM IST, so select carefully. As a Harry Potter fan, you will be happy to listen to the Harry Potter music inside the lodge!

Complete Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List

This year, Lt. Winter has brought 14 gift boxes for you to open. However, there are some requirements:

  • You can unlock the Glacial Dummy skin after you’ve opened 7 other presents.
  • You can unlock Cheeks skin after you’ve opened 13 other presents.
  • The remaining presents can be opened in any order you prefer.

Now here’s a detailed breakdown of all gifts available during Winterfest 2025, so you can choose which one you like more and open it first:

Left Side Gifts

You can find these gifts just right in front of the fireplace:

Gift Box DescriptionContentImage
Yellow gift box with purple ribbon• No Sweat, Snowfish Emote
• Warm & Peely Emote		Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Blue gift box with white ribbon• Fire Born Emote
• Emote
Red gift box with yellow ribbonFestive Bat PickaxeFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Light blue gift box with white ribbonWinterfest Bow BackblingFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Yellow gift box with silver ribbonWrapped Axe Pickaxe
Long red gift box with yellow ribbonFestive Gwinny BackblingFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Thin red gift wrap with yellow flower ribbonBattlewood Jam Track
Long green gift box with white ribbonGlacial Dummy SkinFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Long dark green gift box with white ribbonCheeks SkinFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List

Right Side Gifts

You can find these gifts beside the sofa, close to Hedwig:

Gift Box DescriptionContentImage
Long dark green gift box with white ribbonA Snowman! WrapFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Long green gift box with white ribbonShadowstorm ContrailFortnite Winterfest 2025 Gift List
Long blue gift box with white ribbonFestive Guitar
Yellow gift box with silver ribbonHoliday Guitar
Long red gift box with yellow ribbonWinterfest Letter

Make sure to log in daily to claim your presents, as you can only open one per day. If you happen to miss logging in one day, don’t worry, you’ll be able to catch up and open multiple gifts when you return. Just remember to collect all your rewards before the event concludes on January 5th, 2026.

Beyond the free presents, you can also shop for exclusive Winterfest skin bundles in the Item Shop. This year features Sabrina Carpenter’s Santa ‘Brina Outfit, Hatsune Miku’s Snow Miku Outfit, and customizable Harry Potter Hogwarts house-themed Outfits, where you can represent Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Universal Tower Defense – All Mounts and How to Get...

Universal Tower Defense – All Active Private Server Links (December...

Adopt Me Xmas Week 3 Update Release Date and Countdown

Roblox Endzone Strike Codes (December 2025)

99 Nights in the Forest Christmas Week 2 Update Countdown...

Roblox Fish It – All Active Private Servers List

Universal Tower Defense: How to Gems and AFK Farming Guide

Fortnite: Winterfest 2025 Skins Release Dates Finally Revealed

Fallout Games Play Order – Chronological and Release Date Guide

All Luck Types in Fish It and How to Get...