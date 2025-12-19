Home » Gaming » All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests and Rewards

by Shida Aruya
Winter is here, and just like last year, we are getting new quests in our favourite battle royale game! The Fortnite Winterfest 2025 quests run from December 18th, 2025, until January 4th, 2026. You’ll find snow covering half the map, and there are plenty of quests to complete for free XP and rewards. Here are all the quests, how to complete them, and their rewards.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests

How to Find Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests

Same as the other quests, you can find the Winterfest quests by opening the game menu and going to the Quests tab. There, you will find the available Winterfest quests. The quests unlock every two days at 4:00 AM PT / 7 AM ET / 5:30 PM IST, so you’ll want to check back regularly.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests and Their Rewards

Here are all the available and upcoming quests throughout the month:

Drop 1 – Gift to the Stars (December 18)

QuestObjectiveRewardHow to Complete
Collect a Perfect Gift from a chestCollect 1 Perfect Gift10,000 XPOpen any loot chest in the game to get a Perfect Gift drop. The drop rate is random, so you might need to explore a bit before getting one.
Bring a Perfect Gift to any characterDeliver 1 Perfect Gift10,000 XPFind any NPC on the map and deliver the gift within 3 minutes
Damage Yule Trooper or any other bossDeal 500 damage10,000 XPFind Yule Trooper boss or any other boss on the map and deal 500 damage to them

Drop 2 – Passion for Presents (December 20)

QuestObjectiveRewardHow to Complete
Bring a Perfect Gift to The Bride, Carter Wu, or KingstonDeliver to The Bride, Carter Wu, or Kingston10,000 XPGet a Perfect Gift from a chest and deliver it to one of these three NPCs
Travel distance with Icy FeetCover distance using Icy Feet10,000 XPUse the Icy Feet item to slide across the map
Search chests at Clawsy Lodge or Tiptop TerraceSearch chests at specific locations10,000 XPGo to Clawsy Lodge or Tiptop Terrace and open chests there

Drop 3 (Available on December 22)

QuestObjectiveRewardHow to Complete
Bring a Perfect Gift to Marty McFly, Heroic Hope, or CarinaDeliver to Marty McFly, Heroic Hope, or Carina10,000 XPGet a Perfect Gift and deliver it to one of these three NPCs
Maintain a speed of 88mph in a Whiplash Time MachineReach and maintain 88mph10,000 XPFind a DeLorean vehicle on the map and drive it until you hit 88mph
Damage opponents with the Snowball Launcher or Blizzard GrenadeDeal damage using winter weapons10,000 XPUse either the Snowball Launcher or Blizzard Grenade to damage enemies

Drop 4 (Available on December 24)

QuestObjectiveRewardHow to Complete
Find Lt. Winter and bring him a Perfect GiftDeliver 1 Perfect Gift to Lt. Winter10,000 XPGo to Crackshot Cabin, find Lt. Winter, and give him a Perfect Gift

Squad Up Bonus Quests

There’s also a special squad-based quest running alongside the main event. You need to collect Shiny Llamas while playing in Squads, Reload, OG, or Blitz modes. These llamas drop randomly from rare chests, supply drops, or defeated enemies.

When anyone in your squad collects a Shiny Llama, it counts for everyone. You’ll earn 12,000 XP for every 100 llamas collected. When you collect 400 Shiny Llamas, you’ll be able to unlock the Starbrite Slasher pickaxe.

Jump into Fortnite and start completing these winter-themed quests before the event ends on January 4th, 2025. Don’t forget to also open your Christmas gifts each day inside the Winter Lodge!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

