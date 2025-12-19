All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests and Rewards

Winter is here, and just like last year, we are getting new quests in our favourite battle royale game! The Fortnite Winterfest 2025 quests run from December 18th, 2025, until January 4th, 2026. You’ll find snow covering half the map, and there are plenty of quests to complete for free XP and rewards. Here are all the quests, how to complete them, and their rewards.

How to Find Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests

Same as the other quests, you can find the Winterfest quests by opening the game menu and going to the Quests tab. There, you will find the available Winterfest quests. The quests unlock every two days at 4:00 AM PT / 7 AM ET / 5:30 PM IST, so you’ll want to check back regularly.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Quests and Their Rewards

Here are all the available and upcoming quests throughout the month:

Drop 1 – Gift to the Stars (December 18)

Quest Objective Reward How to Complete Collect a Perfect Gift from a chest Collect 1 Perfect Gift 10,000 XP Open any loot chest in the game to get a Perfect Gift drop. The drop rate is random, so you might need to explore a bit before getting one. Bring a Perfect Gift to any character Deliver 1 Perfect Gift 10,000 XP Find any NPC on the map and deliver the gift within 3 minutes Damage Yule Trooper or any other boss Deal 500 damage 10,000 XP Find Yule Trooper boss or any other boss on the map and deal 500 damage to them

Drop 2 – Passion for Presents (December 20)

Quest Objective Reward How to Complete Bring a Perfect Gift to The Bride, Carter Wu, or Kingston Deliver to The Bride, Carter Wu, or Kingston 10,000 XP Get a Perfect Gift from a chest and deliver it to one of these three NPCs Travel distance with Icy Feet Cover distance using Icy Feet 10,000 XP Use the Icy Feet item to slide across the map Search chests at Clawsy Lodge or Tiptop Terrace Search chests at specific locations 10,000 XP Go to Clawsy Lodge or Tiptop Terrace and open chests there

Drop 3 (Available on December 22)

Quest Objective Reward How to Complete Bring a Perfect Gift to Marty McFly, Heroic Hope, or Carina Deliver to Marty McFly, Heroic Hope, or Carina 10,000 XP Get a Perfect Gift and deliver it to one of these three NPCs Maintain a speed of 88mph in a Whiplash Time Machine Reach and maintain 88mph 10,000 XP Find a DeLorean vehicle on the map and drive it until you hit 88mph Damage opponents with the Snowball Launcher or Blizzard Grenade Deal damage using winter weapons 10,000 XP Use either the Snowball Launcher or Blizzard Grenade to damage enemies

Drop 4 (Available on December 24)

Quest Objective Reward How to Complete Find Lt. Winter and bring him a Perfect Gift Deliver 1 Perfect Gift to Lt. Winter 10,000 XP Go to Crackshot Cabin, find Lt. Winter, and give him a Perfect Gift

Squad Up Bonus Quests

There’s also a special squad-based quest running alongside the main event. You need to collect Shiny Llamas while playing in Squads, Reload, OG, or Blitz modes. These llamas drop randomly from rare chests, supply drops, or defeated enemies.

When anyone in your squad collects a Shiny Llama, it counts for everyone. You’ll earn 12,000 XP for every 100 llamas collected. When you collect 400 Shiny Llamas, you’ll be able to unlock the Starbrite Slasher pickaxe.

Jump into Fortnite and start completing these winter-themed quests before the event ends on January 4th, 2025. Don’t forget to also open your Christmas gifts each day inside the Winter Lodge!