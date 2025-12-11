Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Start Date and What to Expect

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 is coming back very soon, and it’s bringing all the holiday vibes to our favorite Battle Royale once again. If you’re wondering when it kicks off and what’s coming this year, here’s everything you need to know about the most exciting seasonal event in the game.

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Start?

Epic Games hasn’t announced the exact date yet, but based on leaks, the event should start sometime between December 13th and December 20th, 2025. What we know for sure is that there’s an update coming on December 11th.

FORTNITE WINTERFEST 2025 UPDATE 39.10!🧑‍🎄🎄🎁



📅THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11 @ 4AM ET!



🟡 BATTLE ROYALE

– Winterfest 2025

– Winter Christmas Hatsune Miku Skin

– Harry Potter Skin

– Harry Potter Mythic

– Playboi Carti Skin

– CourageJD Skin

– CourageJD Louis Dog Sidekick

– Doc Brown… pic.twitter.com/VfEkQlBbdd — Krooco Fortnite (@kroocofortnite) December 8, 2025

This upcoming update will set things up for Winterfest, and once it drops, dataminers will dig through the files and find the real start date. Based on past years, the event usually launches a few days after this kind of major update. Looking at history, Winterfest 2024 started on December 20th, while 2023 kicked off on December 14th. So mid-to-late December is the sweet spot.

What to Expect in Winterfest 2025?

Here is the list of everything that you can expect to come in the upcoming winter event in Fortnite:

Harry Potter

This is huge. Harry Potter is finally coming to Fortnite after years of fan requests. According to leakers, you can expect:

Multiple character skins, likely Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

A flying broom Mythic that lets you soar across the map.

Possibly skins based on the four Hogwarts houses.

We don’t know yet if the skins will look like the movie actors or be styled differently, but either way, this crossover is going to be massive.

Winter Hatsune Miku Skin

If you missed Miku’s first appearance in Fortnite earlier this year, you’re getting another chance. A winter-themed Hatsune Miku skin is confirmed for Winterfest. Right now, it’s unclear if she’ll be a free reward or available in the shop, but Miku fans should definitely keep their eyes open.

The Winterfest Cabin Returns

Remember the cozy cabin where you open daily presents? It’s almost certainly coming back. After Epic removed it in 2023 (which made players pretty upset), they brought it back in 2024. You could open gifts each day and even got a free Snoop Dogg skin last year. Expect the same setup this year with new rewards waiting inside.

Some Winterfest 2025 info:



– Files relating to the cabin have been readded – expect it to return

– Christmas Tree & Snowman storm shapes will be activated

– Yule Trooper will be a new boss with the Play as Boss feature (via @Wensoing) pic.twitter.com/GSp26RuF3k — Rosé_YT (@gokublackr500) December 11, 2025

Snowy Map Changes

Your favorite landing spots are about to get a winter makeover. The island will likely be covered in snow, with Christmas trees, festive lights, and holiday decorations everywhere. Epic always goes all-out with the seasonal theme, so get ready for that cozy holiday atmosphere while you’re battling it out. There will also be a new Yule Trooper boss, and just like in the start of Chapter 7 Season 1, you will be able to play as the boss after you defeat him.

Winterfest 2025 is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Between Harry Potter, winter Miku, free daily gifts, and a snow-covered map, there’s plenty to get excited about. Keep December 11 marked on your calendar for that update, and be ready to jump in once Winterfest officially launches. Time to celebrate the holidays, Fortnite style.