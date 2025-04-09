Fortnite x Adventure Time: Release Date, Skins, and Price

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Epic Games has officially confirmed the Fortnite x Adventure Time collaboration. Get ready to play as your favorite characters from the Cartoon Network show when they drop into the battle royale this April. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting crossover, including the release date, skins, and price.

The Fortnite x Adventure Time crossover officially launches on April 11th, 2025. This means you’ll be able to grab all the Adventure Time cosmetics from the Item Shop starting this Friday. This marks the first time Fortnite has collaborated with a Cartoon Network show. Let’s hope that this can potentially open doors for more Warner Bros. Discovery IPs to join the battle royale in the future.

We're going to very distant lands.. this Friday! pic.twitter.com/T9JuANP6bV — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 8, 2025

Based on previous collaborations, you can expect the Fortnite x Adventure Time bundle to be available for at least two weeks, possibly longer if they’re popular. However, I’d recommend grabbing your favorite items sooner rather than later, as there’s no guarantee when they might return to the shop after their initial run.

Complete Fortnite x Adventure Time Skins Breakdown

According to both official teasers and reliable leakers, four characters from Adventure Time will be available as skins:

Character Cosmetics Finn the Human Character Skin, Backbling, Pickaxe, Weapon Wrap, Car Skin (Vehicle Mod) Jake the Dog Character Skin, Backbling, Pickaxe, Glider, Synced Emote, Car Skin Marceline the Vampire Queen Character Skin, Backbling, Pickaxe (likely Ax Bass), Keytar (Festival) Princess Bubblegum Character Skin, Backbling, Pickaxe (rumored LSP Piano Pickaxe), Keytar (Festival)

We can wander through the forest and craft whatever we please!



Coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/IoZiUjxJ3y — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) April 8, 2025

Additionally, Epic Games has also suggested that these characters will also receive LEGO variants, allowing you to use them in LEGO Fortnite mode, though the specific designs haven’t been revealed yet.

Note: We will update this article once the official skin bundle is out.

How Much Will the Adventure Time Cosmetics Cost?

While official pricing hasn’t been announced yet, we can make guesses based on previous Fortnite collaborations:

Individual skins will likely cost between 1,500 to 1,800 V-Bucks each, considering the number of accessories they come with.

each, considering the number of accessories they come with. Complete bundles (containing all items for a single character) might be priced around 2,000 to 2,800 V-Bucks .

. The entire Adventure Time collection bundle will probably cost around 3,500 to 4,000 V-Bucks.

These prices are similar to other major Fortnite crossovers, though the actual costs may vary when the items hit the shop.

Will There Be Adventure Time Quests or Free Rewards?

Right now, there aren’t any leaked or announced Adventure Time quests or free rewards. The collaboration appears to be focused entirely on Item Shop cosmetics, meaning you’ll need to spend V-Bucks to get your hands on any of the Adventure Time items. That’s not like some recent crossovers where you could earn free items by doing quests. Still, Epic sometimes adds quests at the last minute, so keep an eye out for any last-minute announcements.

Also Read:

With four beloved characters, fans of both Fortnite and Adventure Time have plenty to look forward to when the items drop on April 11. Make sure you stock up on your V-Bucks so you have enough for the skins and items you want.