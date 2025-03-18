Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle Release Date and Price: Guide to the Latest Icon Series

Fortnite Icon Series is welcoming a new member! Clix, the Fortnite pro who qualified for the World Cup at just 14 years old and became one of the biggest Fortnite Twitch streamers, is joining the exclusive Icon Series lineup. If you are excited to get your hands on these new cosmetics, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle, from release date to prices, and special features.
Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle Release Date
The Clix-inspired items will hit the Fortnite Item Shop on March 22nd, 2025, at 8 PM ET. The bundle will remain in the shop until April 1st, 2025, so you will have around 11 days to grab these exclusive items. But wait, you don’t necessarily have to wait until the official release! You can unlock the items early by participating in the Clix Icon Cup on March 21st, 2025. The Trios Battle Royale tournament gives you a chance to earn the entire bundle before anyone else can buy it.
What’s Included in the Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle and Price
According to leaks from iFireMonkey on X, the complete Clix skin bundle will cost 2,800 V-Bucks, which is a significant discount compared to buying each item separately, which would cost approximately 5,700 V-Bucks. This makes the bundle an excellent value if you plan to get most of the items.
The Clix skin bundle comes packed with stylish cosmetics that reflect Clix’s personality and gaming style. Here is a complete breakdown of everything included:
|Item
|Description
Clix Outfit Default Sophisticated Style
|Glasses can be toggled on/off, and a bunny mask can be added too on the outfit.
Clix Casual Gamer Style
|This is the same, the glasses can be toggled on/off, and a bunny mask can be added too on the outfit.
Clix Bear Back Bling
|A stylish teddy bear companion with sharp clothing.
2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe
|Unique toilet paper hammer that gets smaller with each swing.
Chain Linx Wrap
|Weapon wrap that glows whenever you fire your weapon.
Soggy Snap Emote
|Refuse to throw in the towel with this signature emote.
Clix Groove Emote
|Show off some of Clix’s signature dance moves.
Sparx Outfit
|A special remix of Clix’s favorite outfit, Sparkplug.
Clixy Keys Back Bling
|A keyboard-themed back bling for true gamers.
How to Get the Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle for Free
If you’re skilled enough, you can earn the entire Clix Bundle without spending a single V-Buck by competing in the Clix Icon Cup on March 21st, 2025. Here’s how it works:
- Format: Trios Battle Royale.
- Date: March 21st, 2025.
- Matches: Up to 10 matches within your region’s 3-hour window.
- Requirements: Two-Factor Authentication enabled, Account Level 50+, and Cabined Accounts not eligible.
Here is the scoring system and match placement points for the Clix Icon Cup:
|Placement
|Points
|Victory Royale
|65
|2nd Place
|54
|3rd Place
|48
|4th Place
|44
|5th Place
|40
|6th Place
|36
|7th Place
|33
|8th Place
|30
|9th Place
|27
|10th Place
|24
|11th Place
|21
|12th Place
|18
|13th Place
|15
|14th Place
|12
|15th Place
|9
|16th Place
|6
|17th Place
|3
|Eliminations
|1 point each
Rewards for Clix Icon Cup
- Top tier: Entire Clix Bundle
- Second-highest tier: Sparx Outfit
- 8+ points: Dr3amin Spray
Experience Clix’s New Islands in Fortnite
As part of his Icon Series debut, Clix is also introducing two new islands in Fortnite:
1. Clix Tycoon
- Release Date: March 20th, 2025
- Island Code: 9730-2169-8778
In this tycoon-style game, you can experience life as a Fortnite content creator. Start as a young aspiring streamer and build your career by:
- Practicing your aim in the Aim Trainer.
- Improving mechanics in the Edit Course.
- Testing your skills in the Box Fights Arena.
- Earning in-game money and followers.
- Upgrading your house and stream setup.
- Buying cars and vacation homes.
- Creating your own gaming organization.
2. Red vs Blue Island
- Release Date: March 21st, 2025
- Island Code: 1929-3496-7173
This island was created in partnership with Creator Corps and offers a classic Red vs Blue gameplay experience with Clix’s personal touch.
This Fortnite x Clix icon series is a big moment for a player who started competing at a young age. Clix went from qualifying for the World Cup to becoming a popular Twitch streamer, and now he is part of the Fortnite Icon Series. The skin bundle is a good deal since buying everything separately would be more than double the price. Whether you’ve followed Clix for years or just want cool new items, this bundle adds style and personality to your Fortnite locker!