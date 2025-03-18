Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle Release Date and Price: Guide to the Latest Icon Series

Fortnite Icon Series is welcoming a new member! Clix, the Fortnite pro who qualified for the World Cup at just 14 years old and became one of the biggest Fortnite Twitch streamers, is joining the exclusive Icon Series lineup. If you are excited to get your hands on these new cosmetics, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle, from release date to prices, and special features.

The Clix-inspired items will hit the Fortnite Item Shop on March 22nd, 2025, at 8 PM ET. The bundle will remain in the shop until April 1st, 2025, so you will have around 11 days to grab these exclusive items. But wait, you don’t necessarily have to wait until the official release! You can unlock the items early by participating in the Clix Icon Cup on March 21st, 2025. The Trios Battle Royale tournament gives you a chance to earn the entire bundle before anyone else can buy it.

What’s Included in the Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle and Price

According to leaks from iFireMonkey on X, the complete Clix skin bundle will cost 2,800 V-Bucks, which is a significant discount compared to buying each item separately, which would cost approximately 5,700 V-Bucks. This makes the bundle an excellent value if you plan to get most of the items.

The Clix skin bundle comes packed with stylish cosmetics that reflect Clix’s personality and gaming style. Here is a complete breakdown of everything included:

Item Description

Clix Outfit Default Sophisticated Style Glasses can be toggled on/off, and a bunny mask can be added too on the outfit.

Clix Casual Gamer Style This is the same, the glasses can be toggled on/off, and a bunny mask can be added too on the outfit.

Clix Bear Back Bling A stylish teddy bear companion with sharp clothing.

2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe Unique toilet paper hammer that gets smaller with each swing.

Chain Linx Wrap Weapon wrap that glows whenever you fire your weapon.

Soggy Snap Emote Refuse to throw in the towel with this signature emote.

Clix Groove Emote Show off some of Clix’s signature dance moves.

Sparx Outfit A special remix of Clix’s favorite outfit, Sparkplug.

Clixy Keys Back Bling A keyboard-themed back bling for true gamers.

How to Get the Fortnite x Clix Skin Bundle for Free

If you’re skilled enough, you can earn the entire Clix Bundle without spending a single V-Buck by competing in the Clix Icon Cup on March 21st, 2025. Here’s how it works:

Format : Trios Battle Royale.

: Trios Battle Royale. Date : March 21st, 2025.

: March 21st, 2025. Matches : Up to 10 matches within your region’s 3-hour window.

: Up to 10 matches within your region’s 3-hour window. Requirements: Two-Factor Authentication enabled, Account Level 50+, and Cabined Accounts not eligible.

Here is the scoring system and match placement points for the Clix Icon Cup:

Placement Points Victory Royale 65 2nd Place 54 3rd Place 48 4th Place 44 5th Place 40 6th Place 36 7th Place 33 8th Place 30 9th Place 27 10th Place 24 11th Place 21 12th Place 18 13th Place 15 14th Place 12 15th Place 9 16th Place 6 17th Place 3 Eliminations 1 point each

Rewards for Clix Icon Cup

Top tier : Entire Clix Bundle

: Entire Clix Bundle Second-highest tier : Sparx Outfit

: Sparx Outfit 8+ points: Dr3amin Spray

Experience Clix’s New Islands in Fortnite

As part of his Icon Series debut, Clix is also introducing two new islands in Fortnite:

1. Clix Tycoon

Release Date: March 20th, 2025

March 20th, 2025 Island Code: 9730-2169-8778

In this tycoon-style game, you can experience life as a Fortnite content creator. Start as a young aspiring streamer and build your career by:

Practicing your aim in the Aim Trainer.

Improving mechanics in the Edit Course.

Testing your skills in the Box Fights Arena.

Earning in-game money and followers.

Upgrading your house and stream setup.

Buying cars and vacation homes.

Creating your own gaming organization.

2. Red vs Blue Island

Release Date: March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025 Island Code: 1929-3496-7173

This island was created in partnership with Creator Corps and offers a classic Red vs Blue gameplay experience with Clix’s personal touch.

This Fortnite x Clix icon series is a big moment for a player who started competing at a young age. Clix went from qualifying for the World Cup to becoming a popular Twitch streamer, and now he is part of the Fortnite Icon Series. The skin bundle is a good deal since buying everything separately would be more than double the price. Whether you’ve followed Clix for years or just want cool new items, this bundle adds style and personality to your Fortnite locker!