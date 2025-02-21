Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop: Release Date, Skins, and How to Get Rewards

Surprise, surprise! After the Avatar and Mortal Kombat crossovers are announced, now the world of Fortnite is about to get even a lot cooler. The iconic bounty hunters Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine from the anime series Cowboy Bebop will make their way into the game soon. You’ll get new skins, items, and missions inspired by the show. It’s all about feeling like a space cowboy in Fortnite!

Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop Skins Release Date

Mark your calendars for February 28th, 2025, because that’s when both Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine skins will hit the Fortnite Item Shop. While Epic Games hasn’t revealed the exact prices yet, you can expect each skin to cost around 1,500 V-Bucks, following the typical pricing for collaboration skins. If you’re planning to get both characters, watch out for a bundle deal that might save you some V-Bucks.

If you have never watched Cowboy Bebop, it is an anime series that follows Spike Spiegel and his crew aboard the spaceship Bebop as they chase bounties across the solar system.

Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop Special Quests and Rewards

From March 1st, 2025, you will have a chance to earn free Cowboy Bebop-themed rewards by completing special quests. While Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless focuses on criminal activities like heists and van hijackings, players who prefer to take on the role of stopping the criminals can dive into these Cowboy Bebop quests instead. The main rewards you can earn through the Bonus Goals include:

Special Cowboy Bebop Wrap

Bebop Legends Loading Screen

These items add an extra touch of anime style to your Fortnite experience and show off your love for the series. You’ll have plenty of time to complete these special missions, as the quests will run until March 18th, 2025. That’s over two weeks to earn all the rewards, so even if you can’t play every day, you should still have enough time to unlock everything.

Cowboy Bebop joining Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 2: Lawless is a perfect fit for the season’s heist theme, where players can choose to play as criminals or as those hunting them down. Keep an eye on the Item Shop and get ready to channel your inner space cowboy in Fortnite!