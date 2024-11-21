Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 Epic Collaboration: Night City Meets Battle Royale

Fortnite’s streak of collaborations shows no signs of slowing down, and this time, it’s taking players to Night City. Trusted Fortnite leakers like SamLeakss, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey have shared that Epic Games is preparing a crossover with Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far about Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 crossover.

Expected Content in Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 Crossover

According to leaks, the collaboration looks like a major content update that will include both Fortnite and Rocket League. It might introduce Night City’s iconic vehicles and memorable characters into the games. Although there’s no official confirmation yet from Epic Games, the hints are becoming more obvious.

Rocket League recently shared a mysterious teaser on X, and the official Cyberpunk account responded to it, adding to the buzz that this crossover could be happening soon.

The collaboration could bring Cyberpunk 2077’s iconic vehicles to Fortnite, especially in Rocket Racing, and Rocket League. Players might see custom vehicle skins, unique decals, special wheel designs, and other vehicle-themed cosmetics, all adding a futuristic touch to both games.

Although not officially confirmed, several iconic characters from Night City could potentially appear as skins in Fortnite too. This list includes Johnny Silverhand (adding another Keanu Reeves character to the game after John Wick), alongside Jackie Welles, V, Goro Takemura, or Judy Álvarez. Let’s have our fingers crossed for it!

Release Window for Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 Crossover

The collaboration is unlikely to launch during Chapter 2 Remix because it will end soon with the Remix: The Finale Live Event featuring Juice WRLD. Instead, expect this crossover to debut during Chapter 6, with December 2024 being the most likely release window for now.

If this crossover is happening, it will mark the first collaboration between CD Projekt Red and Fortnite. The timing of the crossover lines up with Cyberpunk 2077’s ongoing success after the release of its Phantom Liberty expansion and updates to the main game.

Stay tuned for official announcements from Epic Games and CD Projekt Red, as more specific details about this collaboration are expected to emerge soon.