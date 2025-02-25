Fortnite x DCU: James Gunn Confirms New Character Skins Coming Soon

After a long wait for new DC character skins in Fortnite, fans finally have good news. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs of DC Studios, have confirmed that new DCU character skins will be coming to the game soon. Fortnite players who have been waiting to play as their favorite DC heroes and villains finally have something to look forward to in 2025.

Fortnite x DCU Skins Will Return to Fortnite’s Item Shop

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a while, you might have noticed that DC character skins have been strangely absent from the Item Shop. The last major DC skin release was Black Adam back in October 2022, with only a brief return of Batman and Harley Quinn skins in December 2024.

According to reports, this absence may have been related to the release of MultiVersus, which entered early access in July 2022. However, DC Studios is now actively working with Epic Games on new character designs.

James Gunn Personally Approving Designs for Fortnite x DCU

What makes this collaboration even more interesting is how involved DC Studios’ leadership is. James Gunn recently confirmed during a presentation that he’s personally giving notes and approvals for the character designs coming to Fortnite. Gunn stated directly when asked about potential Fortnite collaborations:

“I’m giving notes on designs.”

Peter Safran also elaborated further:

“When you talk about interaction with our video game guys, with our gaming department, those are also things that historically there wasn’t a lot of collaboration on. Now it’s, hey, we’re talking to Fortnite. Which characters should we focus on? Literally, James is signing off on designs.”

Which DCU Characters Might Appear in Fortnite?

While no specific characters have been officially confirmed yet, there are several possibilities based on upcoming DCU projects:

Superman Film

With the new Superman film set to release in July 2025, a skin based on David Corenswet’s Superman seems highly likely to join the Battle Royale. Other characters from the film that could make their way to Fortnite include:

Lex Luthor

Lois Lane

Mr. Terrific

Hawkgirl

Guy Gardner

Other Potential DCU Characters

Beyond the Superman film, other upcoming DCU projects could provide inspiration for Fortnite skins:

Characters from the “My Adventures With Green Lantern” animated show.

Starfire from the upcoming animated series.

Heroes from “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow”.

Characters from the planned Teen Titans movie.

How This Compares to Fortnite x Marvel Collaborations

We all know that Fortnite has worked closely with Marvel for years, bringing so many skins and major events like Doctor Doom’s recent appearance on the island. These collaborations have been a huge success for both Epic Games and Marvel, which likely played a role in DC’s decision to bring its new cinematic universe into the game.

Since James Gunn is directly involved in approving these skins, they’ll likely be super accurate to their movie and TV versions. This could make them feel more connected to the DCU than past DC collaborations in Fortnite.

When To Expect New DC Skins in Fortnite?

There’s no specific release date yet, but with James Gunn’s Superman movie coming in 5 months, we could see the first DCU skins hit Fortnite this summer. The game usually drops movie tie-in skins around film releases to make the most of the hype.

Keep an eye on the Fortnite Item Shop and official announcements from Epic Games and DC Studios in the coming months. I feel like these new DCU skins are likely to be worth the wait, especially if you are a huge DC fan!