Fortnite x Disney: How Your Park Visits Will Connect to Gaming at Home

Disney and Epic Games are creating something revolutionary that connects Disney Parks with an online gaming universe. At SXSW 2025, Disney finally revealed new details about their $1.5 billion partnership with the Fortnite developer, revealing plans that will connect your real-world Disney adventures with an online gaming universe.

Real Disney Parks Adventures Will Connect with Epic’s Digital Universe

When Disney invested $1.5 billion in Epic Games last year, they promised a “world-class games experience”. Now, we’re finally getting a clearer picture of what this partnership means for Disney fans and gamers alike. Disney Imagineering VP Asa Kalama explained the exciting vision:

“What if you could go to the park and have an experience in Smugglers Run, go on this amazing mission, but then have that affect or connect to your gameplay at home?”

This means your actions at Disney Parks could directly affect the digital universe. For example, if you visit a Disney Park and experience the Smuggler’s Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, that adventure might unlock special content or continue that story in your game at home.

How It Will Connect with Fortnite

In the video that was shared by HYPEX on X, Director Jon Favreau also explained:

“Unreal [Engine] is also playing a role in the next big project that Disney’s doing, a whole new online universe that they’re creating with Epic Games.”

This collaboration could really transform how you experience both worlds. When announced in February 2024, Disney mentioned this new universe would “interoperate with Fortnite.” While specific mechanics remain under wraps, the broader vision might connect:

Park visits that extend into digital adventures after you return home.

Fortnite gaining authentic experiences based on real Disney attractions.

A persistent connection between physical and digital entertainment.

When Can You Experience It?

Disney hasn’t announced a timeline yet but might reveal more at the D23 fan event in August 2025. Given the ambitious scale of connecting theme parks with a gaming platform, development will likely continue for some time. This partnership combines Disney’s storytelling with Epic’s gaming technology to create a smooth connection between real-world and digital experiences on a large scale.

Whether you love Disney Parks, play Fortnite, or both, just like me, this project will create a new way to experience your favorite Disney adventures. As more details emerge about this project, we’ll continue to share updates on how your Disney Park visits will connect to this new online universe.

