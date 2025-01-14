Fortnite x Hatsune Miku: Complete Guide to Fortnite Festival Season 7 Icon

The world’s most famous virtual pop star is making her grand entrance into Fortnite. Hatsune Miku will join Fortnite on January 14th, 2025, bringing her signature style and music to Festival Season 7. Here are all the details about getting Hatsune skins, items, and special content in Fortnite.

Music Pass Content

If you want to get Miku’s skin in Fortnite, you can get it by buying the Music Pass. The new Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks (around $12), offers the following premium rewards:

Item Icon Description Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit (with LEGO style variant) Available immediately upon purchasing the pass Neko Miku Keytar A signature Miku instrument for Festival mode Neko Miku Guitar Another exclusive Miku instrument for Festival mode Miku Brite Style Keytar Purple variant of the keytar Brite Hatsune Miku Style A special variant at the end of Music Pass, inspired by Brite Bomber

You can also get the Music Pass at no additional cost if you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber ($11.99/month).

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Shop Bundle Items

If the Music Pass bundle is not enough for you, there will be a completely separate Hatsune Miku Bundle in the item shop. While Epic Games haven’t shared the price yet, they have already shared what will be included in the bundle, such as:

Classic Hatsune Miku Outfit (with LEGO Style variant)

(with LEGO Style variant) Pack-sune Miku Back Bling

Two exclusive emotes : Miku Live and Miku Miku Beam

: Miku Live and Miku Miku Beam Miku Light Contrail

Hatsune’s Mic-u

Miku’s Beat Drums

“Miku” Jam Track by Anamanaguchi featuring Hatsune Miku

Free Rewards for Everyone

If you purchase Music Pass, you can also earn these free rewards:

Shatter Sonic Guitar

Paper Lantern Aura

Shamisen Electric Bass

The Break Emote

Four free Jam Tracks including “Cherry Cordial” and “Not Without a Fight”

New Features Coming with Fortnite Festival Season 7

Local Multiplayer

A huge addition to Fortnite Festival is local multiplayer support for PlayStation and Xbox. Up to four players can now play together on the same console, perfect for band practice with friends. Remember that each player needs their own Epic Games account linked to play.

Battle Stage Modes

Four new specialized modes are being added:

Lead Only

Drums Only

Vocals Only

Bass Only

These modes let you focus on mastering specific instruments and compete in more focused challenges.

Fortnite Festival Season 7 brings Hatsune Miku to the game with the Music Pass and Item Shop offering different styles, including LEGO variants that work in LEGO Fortnite. Instruments can now double as pickaxes or backblings for more customization. If you are a huge Hatsune Miku fan, you must log in to Fortnite Festival starting January 14th to unlock exclusive items and enjoy Miku’s tracks.