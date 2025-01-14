Fortnite x Hatsune Miku: Complete Guide to Fortnite Festival Season 7 Icon

The world’s most famous virtual pop star is making her grand entrance into Fortnite. Hatsune Miku will join Fortnite on January 14th, 2025, bringing her signature style and music to Festival Season 7. Here are all the details about getting Hatsune skins, items, and special content in Fortnite.
Table of Contents
Music Pass Content
If you want to get Miku’s skin in Fortnite, you can get it by buying the Music Pass. The new Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks (around $12), offers the following premium rewards:
|Item
|Icon
|Description
|Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit (with LEGO style variant)
|Available immediately upon purchasing the pass
|Neko Miku Keytar
|A signature Miku instrument for Festival mode
|Neko Miku Guitar
|Another exclusive Miku instrument for Festival mode
|Miku Brite Style Keytar
|Purple variant of the keytar
|Brite Hatsune Miku Style
|A special variant at the end of Music Pass, inspired by Brite Bomber
You can also get the Music Pass at no additional cost if you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber ($11.99/month).
Also Read:
- Can’t Change Skin in Fortnite? How to Fix That Bug
- List of All Fortnite Kicks: Latest Drops, Prices, and Compatibility
- Fortnite 2025: Complete List of Confirmed and Leaked Collaborations
Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Shop Bundle Items
If the Music Pass bundle is not enough for you, there will be a completely separate Hatsune Miku Bundle in the item shop. While Epic Games haven’t shared the price yet, they have already shared what will be included in the bundle, such as:
- Classic Hatsune Miku Outfit (with LEGO Style variant)
- Pack-sune Miku Back Bling
- Two exclusive emotes: Miku Live and Miku Miku Beam
- Miku Light Contrail
- Hatsune’s Mic-u
- Miku’s Beat Drums
- “Miku” Jam Track by Anamanaguchi featuring Hatsune Miku
Free Rewards for Everyone
If you purchase Music Pass, you can also earn these free rewards:
- Shatter Sonic Guitar
- Paper Lantern Aura
- Shamisen Electric Bass
- The Break Emote
- Four free Jam Tracks including “Cherry Cordial” and “Not Without a Fight”
New Features Coming with Fortnite Festival Season 7
Local Multiplayer
A huge addition to Fortnite Festival is local multiplayer support for PlayStation and Xbox. Up to four players can now play together on the same console, perfect for band practice with friends. Remember that each player needs their own Epic Games account linked to play.
Battle Stage Modes
Four new specialized modes are being added:
- Lead Only
- Drums Only
- Vocals Only
- Bass Only
These modes let you focus on mastering specific instruments and compete in more focused challenges.
Fortnite Festival Season 7 brings Hatsune Miku to the game with the Music Pass and Item Shop offering different styles, including LEGO variants that work in LEGO Fortnite. Instruments can now double as pickaxes or backblings for more customization. If you are a huge Hatsune Miku fan, you must log in to Fortnite Festival starting January 14th to unlock exclusive items and enjoy Miku’s tracks.