Fortnite x Hatsune Miku: Complete Guide to Fortnite Festival Season 7 Icon

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

The world’s most famous virtual pop star is making her grand entrance into Fortnite. Hatsune Miku will join Fortnite on January 14th, 2025, bringing her signature style and music to Festival Season 7. Here are all the details about getting Hatsune skins, items, and special content in Fortnite.

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Details

Music Pass Content

If you want to get Miku’s skin in Fortnite, you can get it by buying the Music Pass. The new Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks (around $12), offers the following premium rewards:

ItemIconDescription
Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit (with LEGO style variant)Neko Hatsune Miku Outfit Fortnite FestivalAvailable immediately upon purchasing the pass
Neko Miku KeytarNeko Miku Keytar Fortnite A signature Miku instrument for Festival mode
Neko Miku GuitarNeko Miku Guitar Fortnite Another exclusive Miku instrument for Festival mode
Miku Brite Style KeytarMiku Brite Style Keytar FortntiePurple variant of the keytar
Brite Hatsune Miku StyleBrite Hatsune Miku Style FortniteA special variant at the end of Music Pass, inspired by Brite Bomber

You can also get the Music Pass at no additional cost if you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber ($11.99/month).

Also Read:

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Shop Bundle Items

If the Music Pass bundle is not enough for you, there will be a completely separate Hatsune Miku Bundle in the item shop. While Epic Games haven’t shared the price yet, they have already shared what will be included in the bundle, such as:

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Skin Bundle content and price
  • Classic Hatsune Miku Outfit (with LEGO Style variant)
  • Pack-sune Miku Back Bling
  • Two exclusive emotes: Miku Live and Miku Miku Beam
  • Miku Light Contrail
  • Hatsune’s Mic-u
  • Miku’s Beat Drums
  • “Miku” Jam Track by Anamanaguchi featuring Hatsune Miku

Free Rewards for Everyone

If you purchase Music Pass, you can also earn these free rewards:

Fortnite Festival Season 7 Music Pass Free Rewards
  • Shatter Sonic Guitar
  • Paper Lantern Aura
  • Shamisen Electric Bass
  • The Break Emote
  • Four free Jam Tracks including “Cherry Cordial” and “Not Without a Fight”

New Features Coming with Fortnite Festival Season 7

Local Multiplayer

A huge addition to Fortnite Festival is local multiplayer support for PlayStation and Xbox. Up to four players can now play together on the same console, perfect for band practice with friends. Remember that each player needs their own Epic Games account linked to play.

Battle Stage Modes

Four new specialized modes are being added:

Fortnite Festival Season 7 Battle Stage Mode
  • Lead Only
  • Drums Only
  • Vocals Only
  • Bass Only

These modes let you focus on mastering specific instruments and compete in more focused challenges.

Fortnite Festival Season 7 brings Hatsune Miku to the game with the Music Pass and Item Shop offering different styles, including LEGO variants that work in LEGO Fortnite. Instruments can now double as pickaxes or backblings for more customization. If you are a huge Hatsune Miku fan, you must log in to Fortnite Festival starting January 14th to unlock exclusive items and enjoy Miku’s tracks.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

