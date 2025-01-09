Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Release Date, Festival Pass Skins and More

Fortnite is turning up the music with virtual pop star Hatsune Miku joining the game this month. This collaboration brings new skins, music, and special features, combining the iconic virtual idol with one of gaming’s biggest platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting crossover.

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku Release Date

Get ready for a big update in Fortnite on January 14th, 2025. This is also the date when Hatsune Miku makes her grand entrance into the game. The collaboration launches alongside Season 7 of Fortnite Festival. Epic Games has already started teasing the collaboration with a fun narrative about Miku’s missing backpack.

Finders keepers?



Don’t worry, we’ll hold it for you backstage 🤭 — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) January 7, 2025

Players have spotted these backpacks around Seaport City (Seaport City POI hotel floor next to some suitcases), creating an interactive element to the collaboration before it officially begins. This suggests we might see special quests or challenges tied to the event.

How to Get Hatsune Miku in Fortnite and What’s Included in the Collaboration

This collaboration is bringing two different ways to get your hands on Miku skins in the game:

The Classic Miku outfit comes with the Fortnite Festival Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks. If you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll get the Music Pass included with your subscription. The special Neko Hatsune Miku variant will be available in the Item Shop separately. While the exact price hasn’t been revealed, you’ll want to save up your V-Bucks for this cat-themed version of the virtual idol.

Moreover, the Hatsune Miku collaboration goes beyond just skins. You can expect these in Fortnite soon:

Multiple outfit variants (up to six different styles reported by Fortnite reliable leakers)

Themed back blings, including Miku’s iconic backpack

Special pickaxes

Custom emotes

New music tracks featuring songs like Anamanaguchi’s Miku and Ashnikko’s Daisy 2.0 Feat. Hatsune Miku.

This collaboration is significant for both Fortnite Festival and Miku fans. While Fortnite Festival has featured major artists like Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, and Metallica, bringing in Hatsune Miku represents a bold step into virtual entertainment. For Miku fans, this is another big step in introducing virtual idol culture to mainstream gaming.

If you’re interested in the Classic Miku outfit from the Music Pass, keep in mind that it won’t be available in the Item Shop for at least a year or more after its initial release. This makes it a particularly special item for collectors and dedicated fans. So if you want to claim it, get it as soon as possible. Get ready to experience the fusion of virtual idol culture with Battle Royale gaming in this exciting new chapter of the Fortnite Festival.