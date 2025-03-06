Fortnite x Invincible Wave 2: Blue Suit Mark and More Skins Coming Soon

Fortnite fans, based on recent leaks and even a mysterious tweet from Fortnite official, it looks like Mark Grayson and friends are making a comeback to the Item Shop. Yes, you read that right – Epic Games has been dropping some not-so-subtle hints about a second wave of Invincible skins while the show’s third season is in full swing. Let’s break down all the details about the upcoming Fortnite x Invincible crossover!

What Started the Fortnite x Invincible Wave 2 Rumors?

The conversation about a potential second wave of Invincible skins began when X user ArcFireSolution directly asked Fortnite about “Invincible Wave 2?” The official Fortnite account responded with a shifty eyes emoji, immediately sparking speculation among fans.

When another user, Chancing11, specifically requested “Blue Suit Mark as an edit style,” Fortnite replied with a thinking face emoji. These cryptic responses from Epic Games have been interpreted by the community as confirmation that new Invincible content is indeed on the way. Whenever Fortnite official account replies to some random messages like this, there is always new content coming.

What Skins Can We Expect in Fortnite x Invincible Wave 2?

According to reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, at least two new Invincible outfits will be arriving in the game soon. While not all details have been confirmed, here’s what we’re expecting:

BREAKING: FORTNITE X INVINCIBLE WAVE 2 IS REAL 🔥



Fortnite teased it in a new tweet, and I can confirm that we'll get at least two new skins! pic.twitter.com/17r3rUhpQP — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 5, 2025

Blue Suit Mark Grayson Skin

The most anticipated addition appears to be Mark Grayson’s iconic blue suit. This version of Invincible is prominently featured in the comics and has recently appeared in Season 3 of the animated show. There’s currently debate about whether Blue Suit Mark will be:

A completely new skin.

An edit style for the existing Invincible skin.

Many players are hoping for the latter, which would be more wallet-friendly than purchasing an entirely new skin.

Other Potential Characters

While information is limited, the second wave will likely include other characters from the Invincible universe. The first collaboration featured Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve, so this new wave might introduce other fan-favorites like:

Allen the Alien

Battle Beast

Cecil Stedman

Monster Girl

Robot/Rex Splode

Fortnite x Invincible Wave 2 Pricing Concerns in the Community

The announcement comes at a time when some Fortnite players have expressed concerns about Epic Games’ pricing strategies. Recent collaborations, including the Cowboy Bebop crossover, have been criticized for:

Selling back blings separately from skins.

Encouraging bundle purchases through price differences.

Gradually increasing prices across cosmetic items.

For example, the recent Best in Show bundle was priced at 3,600 V-Bucks, but purchasing items individually would cost players a whopping 8,100 V-Bucks. Many fans are hoping the Invincible Wave 2 cosmetics will offer more reasonable pricing options.

Also Read:

Fortnite hasn’t announced a release date yet for this leaked crossover, but recent teasers suggest it could be soon. Collaborations in Fortnite usually happen within a few weeks of being teased. With Chapter 6 Season 2 already bringing back Midas, the game is packed with content, but we know that Epic Games often adds new collaborations to keep things fresh!

Stay tuned to Fortnite’s social media channels for official announcements about release dates, pricing, and the full range of cosmetics included in the Invincible Wave 2 collaboration.