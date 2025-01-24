Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Officially Teased: The Latest Monster Joining Battle Royale

Fortnite’s monster-verse expansion continues to grow as the game officially teased its collaboration with the hit anime series Kaiju No. 8 on January 24th, 2025, through its X page. The teaser arrives alongside Godzilla’s January 17th debut, suggesting a monster-focused direction for Chapter 6 Season 1. Here is everything we know so far about the latest monster that is going to join the Battle Royale!

What is Kaiju No. 8?

For those new to the series, Kaiju No. 8 is an anime that follows Kafka Hibino, a cleanup worker who gains the ability to transform into a powerful kaiju (monster). Despite his transformation ability, he joins the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force, creating an interesting conflict as the organization aims to eliminate creatures like him.

Fortnite’s post on their X account features a silhouette resembling Kafka Hibino’s kaiju form. The white outline against the turquoise background closely matches Kafka’s monster design from the manga and anime, with its elongated shape and unique head structure.

From this tweet, Fortnite’s latest collaboration is looking like it would be a monster-themed extravaganza, starting with Godzilla’s arrival as part of the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass. Recent leaks also hint at Kong appearing soon!

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Leaked Cosmetics and Contents

Based on leaks and the v33.20 update, Kaiju No. 8 content will likely be available through multiple channels in Fortnite. Players can expect cosmetics to appear in the Item Shop, with potential bundle packages combining various monster-themed items. Additionally, just as usual, Epic Games may introduce limited-time challenges specifically designed around the kaiju theme, offering exclusive rewards for those who complete monster-related objectives during the event period.

KAIJU NO. 8 x FORTNITE DETAILS ‼️



• RELEASE: likely before February 1st (Item Shop)

• Kafka Hibino Skin + Axe & Emote (probably transforms)

• Other skin might be "Kikoru Shinomiya" based on leaks

• Kikoru might have a Backbling that turns into an Axe



[VIA @blortzen] pic.twitter.com/i1me04U34p — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 19, 2025

Reliable Fortnite leakers HYPEX and ShiinaBR have uncovered several exciting details on their X accounts, such as:

Kafka Hibino Skin.

Kikoru Shinomiya Skin.

A cel-shaded Pickaxe.

Potential transformation emote featuring Kafka’s kaiju form.

Possible Back Bling and Loading Screen items.

While Epic Games hasn’t shared exact release dates for the Kaiju No. 8 content yet, the teaser and file updates suggest it’s coming soon. Keep an eye on the Item Shop for new items and announcements about events featuring the anime kaiju. This collaboration could bring some cool monster-themed content that might change how Fortnite feels to play, just like when you play as Godzilla!