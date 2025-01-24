Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Trailer Reveals Skins and Gameplay Features

Epic Games has unveiled its latest collaboration, bringing the popular manga and anime series Kaiju No. 8 into Fortnite. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Chapter 6 Season 1’s Japanese folklore theme. It joins other crossovers from this season, including Godzilla, Kong, and Hatsune Miku. This collaboration will add new skins and features to the game’s expanding Monsterverse theme.

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Skins and Features

From the official trailer posted by Fortnite, the collaboration introduces three main character skins from the Kaiju No. 8 series:

Kafka Hibino : The main protagonist, featuring both his human form and his signature Kaiju transformation

: The main protagonist, featuring both his human form and his signature Kaiju transformation Reno Ichikawa : Complete with his iconic costume from the anime

: Complete with his iconic costume from the anime Kikoru Shinomiya: Equipped with her signature Anti-Kaiju Defense Force gear

Gameplay Elements in Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Collaboration

One of the most exciting additions to this collaboration is Kafka’s ability to transform into his Kaiju form. For now, it seems likely that this feature will be implemented as an emote. Or maybe you can transform into a Kaiju, giving you more power or mobility. We’ll see what happens when the update goes live.

The tweet posted by Fortnite also includes references to the anime’s power scaling system, FORTITUDE 9.8. Although the specific gameplay mechanics haven’t been revealed yet, this could bring special game modes where you face off as monsters or hunters, just like the Godzilla mode.

Fortnite x Kaiju No. 8 Release Timeline and What to Expect

At the time of writing, Epic Games hasn’t revealed the official release date for the Kaiju No. 8 content. However, based on past collaboration patterns, the content should arrive soon after the trailer announcement. Players can expect:

Individual character skins in the Item Shop.

Bundle packages combining multiple items.

Themed weapons, backblings, and pickaxes.

Possible special game modes or events.

Similar anime collaboration bundles typically range between 2,000 to 3,000 V-Bucks, with individual skins priced around 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. We’ll update this section with specific release dates and pricing once Epic Games shares official details.