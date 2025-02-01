Fortnite x Nike Leak Reveals Futuristic Air Jordan Collaboration

Something exciting is coming to Fortnite’s ever-growing collection of skins. Nike and Fortnite are continuing their successful partnership with a new collaboration that blends street fashion with sci-fi aesthetics. The new skin showcases a perfect mix of Air Jordan’s iconic streetwear and futuristic robotic design. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Fortnite x Nike Air Jordan collaboration.

Leak Reveals Futuristic Fortnite x Nike Air Jordan Skin

This Fortnite x Nike leak was revealed by no other than ShiinaBR and HYPEX, two of the most reliable Fortnite data miners out there.

NEW NIKE x FORTNITE SKIN DROPPING @ FEB 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MGGM5PbPZB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2025

The post above shows how the Fortnite x Nike Air Jordan collaboration skin stands out with its chrome-finished robotic appearance, featuring a feline head that gives you a holographic display. What makes this skin pop is the contrast between the futuristic chrome body and the classic blue Air Jordan hoodie, complete with the legendary winged logo across the chest.

Additionally, the skin also shows the characters wearing what appears to be Air Jordan 1 High sneakers in blue and white color. This color scheme perfectly matches the hoodie the character is wearing. Moreover, it’s not only skin, but this collaboration will also give you a sleek black and chrome pickaxe, plus back bling featuring the Air Jordan wing logo, celebrating the brand’s basketball heritage.

A History of Nike x Fortnite Collaborations

Nike’s relationship with Fortnite didn’t start here. The partnership has brought several memorable and super cool collaborations to the game. One of the most notable was the Airphoria collection, which introduced multiple cosmetics to the Item Shop. This collaboration included two outfits with back blings, two pickaxes, a glider, and other items available through the bundle options.

Back in Chapter 2 Season 8, Fortnite also introduced the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey Set, featuring the popular Hangtime skin. This bundle has made appearances in the Item Shop 13 different times, showing the lasting popularity of Nike collaborations in the Fortnite community. Plus don’t forget the whole Fortnite Kicks list collection now has over 40 shoe cosmetics, letting you customize your skins with even more sneaker styles.

Fortnite x Nike Air Jordan Skin Release Window

Mark your calendars for February 2nd, 2025, when the new Fortnite x Nike Air Jordans skin drops in the Fortnite Item Shop. While pricing hasn’t been announced yet, looking at previous Nike collaborations, you can expect similar pricing to other high-profile crossovers, typically ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. Keep an eye out for potential bundle deals that might include additional accessories too!

Fortnite players in the community have expressed strong interest in the skin, with one commenting, “WE ARE DEFINITELY BUYING.” Meanwhile, another fan praised the design, stating “This skin is actually fire.” These positive reactions suggest that the upcoming skin could become one of the more popular Air Jordan collaborations in Fortnite.

Sneakerheads, fashion fans, and anyone who loves cool character designs will find something special in these collaborations. They’re more than just stylish, they represent the growing connection between gaming and fashion!