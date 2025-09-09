Fortnite x Megazord Rising Event: How to Play as Megazord

The Power Rangers are taking over Fortnite in a big way. After bringing us Tommy Oliver and the classic Ranger skins, Epic Games has posted splash art for Megazord Rising. We’re not completely sure if this is a full gameplay event where you can actually control the Megazord or just an announcement for the Megazord skin release.

It could be similar to the Godzilla event, where players got to stomp around the Fortnite Map, but Epic Games hasn’t confirmed exactly what this means yet. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Fortnite x Power Rangers Megazord Rising Event and whether you can play as Megazord.

When Does the Megazord Rising Event Start?

The Fortnite x Power Rangers Megazord Rising event kicks off on September 16, 2025, and runs until October 3, 2025. That gives you about three weeks to experience everything this crossover has to offer. The dates line up perfectly with when the Megazord skin quests become available, so you’ll have plenty of time to unlock the cosmetic version while also experiencing the gameplay event.

How to Play as the Megazord in Fortnite?

We’re not 100% sure if Megazord Rising includes actual gameplay where you control the giant robot. However, if it follows the same format as the popular Godzilla event, here’s how it would probably work:

During matches, a special portal will appear somewhere on the map. The first player who reaches and enters this portal gets to transform into the Megazord for that match. Once you’re controlling the giant robot, you’ll probably have special abilities like energy blasts and maybe even some signature Power Rangers moves. The portal location will likely change each match, so you’ll need to keep your eyes open and move fast when you spot it. Since only one player per match gets to be the Megazord, expect some serious competition for that portal.

But remember, this is all based on how similar events worked before. We won’t know for sure until Epic Games gives us more details.

How to Get the Megazord Skin in Fortnite

While playing as the Megazord in matches sounds fun, you can also unlock the Megazord skin as a permanent cosmetic. To get the Megazord skin, you need to own the current battle pass first. Once you have it, special Megazord quests will unlock on September 16, 2025. These quests will give you tasks to complete, and finishing them rewards you with the Megazord outfit.

If you want to get the skin as early as possible, start leveling up your account and battle pass now. Sometimes, completing the requirements before the quests go live lets you unlock the rewards immediately when they become available.