Fortnite x Skibidi Toilet: The Most Bizarre Gaming Crossover of 2024

Epic Games just announced one of the weirdest crossovers we have seen yet—Fortnite x Skibidi Toilet. Yes, you read that right! The viral internet sensation is making its way into Fortnite, and it’s happening tomorrow. We honestly didn’t think we would ever see toilets with heads running around in the Battle Royale, but here we are. This is going to be one bizarre update.

What is Skibidi Toilet?

Wondering what Skibidi Toilet is all about? It started as an animated YouTube series created by Alexey Gerasimov. If you have never watched it before, it’s a compilation of videos of totally bizarre battles between human-headed toilets and camera-headed guys. It has blown up since then with younger audiences. The official YouTube channel now has a massive 44.7 million subscribers with millions of views and a flood of memes taking over social media.

In their latest tweet, Epic Games officially confirmed the collaboration. The official Fortnite X account posted a tweet that says it all: the toilet represents Skibidi Toilet, the plunger nods to the series’ bizarre humor, and the camera refers to the camera-headed beings featured in the viral videos. The collaboration will happen on December 18th, 2024. Like most Fortnite collaborations, these items will likely be available for a limited time, so fans should grab them while they can.

What’s in the Fortnite x Skibidi Toilet Bundle?

The Skibidi Toilet collaboration brings several themed items to Fortnite’s Item Shop:

Skin and Item Price Plungerman Skin (includes LEGO Style) 1,500 V-Bucks Skibidi Toilet Back Bling 600 V-Bucks Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

If you want the complete set, you can grab everything in a bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks, saving you some serious V-Bucks compared to buying items separately.

Community Reactions

The announcement has sparked a mix of reactions in the Fortnite community. Some players are all for the absurdity of running around with a plunger and a toilet-themed skin. Some are saying “This is the best collab ever, who is not excited about it,” while others are scratching their heads, wondering what Epic was thinking with this collaboration.

fortnite has finally collabed with peak — Wahdle (@Wahdle_) December 17, 2024

Honestly, we’re just as surprised as you are. Like many of you, we’re sitting here wondering, “How did we get here?” However, it’s actually not the first time Skibidi Toilet has popped up in gaming. Minecraft dropped official skins based on the series not too long ago.

So maybe we shouldn’t be too shocked to see them making their way to Fortnite’s island. Fortnite has had some big collaborations with Marvel, DC, and anime. But this one shows Epic Games isn’t afraid to go all-in on viral internet sensations, no matter how wild they might be.

Should You Get The Skibidi Toilet Skin in Fortnite?

If you’re thinking about grabbing the Skibidi Toilet cosmetics, it really comes down to how much you’re into meme culture and quirky skins. If you like standing out in the Battle Royale or just want to embrace the weirdness of internet culture, this bundle’s a fun way to make a statement. But, if this is not your thing, you can always check out the new Fortnite x Messi bundle instead.