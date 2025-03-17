Fortnite x Solo Leveling Crossover Rumors: What We Know So Far

Rumors are going around that Epic Games could be teaming up with the popular anime Solo Leveling for a Fortnite collaboration. The news started with leaks from Shpeshal_Nick and was later backed by Fortnite insiders like HYPEX. Anime fans are really excited about this possible crossover.

What We Know So Far About Fortnite x Solo Leveling Crossover

The rumor began when Shpeshal_Nick received a direct message claiming that Solo Leveling would be coming to Fortnite. While there aren’t many details yet, this leaker has been right before about big crossovers like The Witcher and Doom.

Just got a DM that Solo Leveling is supposed to be coming to Fortnite.



Have no idea what that is, I had to Google it. I thought he was telling me levelling of individual characters lol — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 16, 2025

If the rumors prove true, this would continue Epic Games’ impressive streak of anime collaborations, which began with Naruto in Chapter 2 Season 8 and has since expanded to include titles like My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, Jujustsu Kaisen, and most recently, Cowboy Bebop.

What Can We Expect From Fortnite x Solo Leveling Collaboration?

Based on previous anime crossovers in Fortnite, players can likely expect:

Character Skins : Sung Jin-Woo (the main protagonist) would almost certainly be featured.

: Sung Jin-Woo (the main protagonist) would almost certainly be featured. Shadow Summons : Fans are particularly excited about the possibility of Igris, Jin-Woo’s powerful Shadow knight.

: Fans are particularly excited about the possibility of Igris, Jin-Woo’s powerful Shadow knight. Unique Weapons and Abilities : Special items and mythic weapons that mimic Jin-Woo’s shadow powers.

: Special items and mythic weapons that mimic Jin-Woo’s shadow powers. Themed Cosmetics : Gliders, Emotes, Wraps, Back Blings, and Pickaxes.

: Gliders, Emotes, Wraps, Back Blings, and Pickaxes. Special Quests: Challenges to earn free cosmetics.

When Might the Collaboration Arrive?

There’s no confirmed timeline for the collaboration, but some speculate it could coincide with the second major update (v34.20) of Chapter 6 Season 2, scheduled for March 25th or later this season.

Solo Leveling has become really popular since the anime came out. It tells the story of Sung Jin-Woo, who starts off as the weakest hunter but gets a special power that lets him level up and grow stronger. If the crossover happens, it would join other anime collaborations Fortnite has done. Plus, Season 2 of the Solo Leveling anime is airing now, so the timing would be great for both.

For now, Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything, so take the rumors with some caution. Still, for fans of Fortnite and Solo Leveling, it’s definitely something to look forward to.