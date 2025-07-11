Fortnite x Superman: How to Get His Powers and Skins

Superman has officially landed in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. Starting July 11th, you can become the Man of Steel himself with incredible powers that will make you nearly unstoppable on the battlefield. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite x Superman, from how to get his abilities to unlocking his awesome new skins!

How to Get Superman’s Power in Fortnite x Superman

The new Superman mechanic works through something called Superman’s Call Crystal. This special item spawns randomly in every Battle Royale and Zero Build match. When you find it (and only one person in every match can have it), you will transform into Superman with three amazing abilities:

Superman’s Powers Description Flight You can fly around the map freely, giving you a huge advantage for positioning and escaping dangerous situations. Heat Vision Melt through enem structures and deal damage to opponents with Superman’s iconic laser eye. Super Strength Deal massive damage to enemies and break through builds with your new superhuman power.

However, if other players manage to take you down, you will lose your Superman powers and return to your normal form. You will then respawn back on the battlefield like usual. Watch the full trailer of Fortnite x Superman here:

How to Get Superman Skins and Cosmetics

If you want to get the Superman skin, you just need to own the Super Battle Pass. If you have it, then you must earn 12 Account Levels to unlock the basic Superman skin. This works with any XP you earn from playing matches and completing challenges. The Superman collection includes way more than just the skin. Here’s what you can unlock:

Fortnite x Superman Cosmetics Icon Superman Skin Superman Skin LEGO Variant Superman Pen & Ink Style Skin Daily Flight Glider Super Cape Backbling Super Save Emote Crystal Smasher Pickaxe

All these items unlock as you reach different Account Level goals. You can work toward these rewards until Chapter 6 Season 3 ends, so you still have plenty of time to play.

New Superman Location: Fortress of Solitude

Starting July 15th, Superman’s iconic Fortress of Solitude will appear on the map. This icy fortress from the Arctic serves as Superman’s home base, and you’ll find the Superman NPC there (he basically moved from the Supernova Academy). This Superman NPC offers various services that you can buy with Gold Bars, including healing and other useful items. This location will likely become a hot drop spot, so expect plenty of action when you visit.

New Weapons and Items

The Superman update brings several new items to spice up your gameplay. More Academy Tech Labs have opened around the island, selling these new exotic weapons:

Fortnite x Superman Weapons and Items Description

Unstable Bounce Grenade This explosive bounces multiple times and explodes on each bounce, dealing area damage.

Unstable Thunderclap DMR Every third shot fires an explosive bullet that damages all nearby players

Surging Speed Boon Makes you sprint faster while using less energy.

Fortnite x Superman Item Shop Skins

Two additional Superman movie characters are available in the Item Shop. Both skins are available until July 24th at 7:59 PM ET.

Mister Terrific Bundle (2,000 V-Bucks)

Fortnite x Superman Item Shop Skins Cost

Mister Terrific Skin 1,500 V-Bucks

Mister Terrific LEGO Variant Included with Mister Terrific Skin

Terrific Traverse Emote 400 V-Bucks

T-Spheres Backbling 300 V-Bucks

T-Axe Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

The Engineer DC Bundle (2,000 V-Bucks)

Fortnite x Superman Item Shop Skins Cost

The Engineer DC Skin 1,500 V-Bucks

The Engineer DC LEGO Variant Included with The Engineer DC Skin

Nanite Flex Emote 400 V-Bucks

Nanite Booster Backbling 300 V-Bucks

Nanite Buzzsaw Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

The Superman update is perfectly timed with the new Superman movie hitting theaters on July 11th, 2025. The mythic item mechanic has been popular all year, starting with Godzilla in January and continuing with Star Wars content in May. This Superman version might be the most powerful yet, giving you three different abilities instead of just one or two. Are you excited about this update?