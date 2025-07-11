Home » Gaming » Fortnite x Superman: How to Get His Powers and Skins

Fortnite x Superman: How to Get His Powers and Skins

by Shida Aruya
Superman has officially landed in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super. Starting July 11th, you can become the Man of Steel himself with incredible powers that will make you nearly unstoppable on the battlefield. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite x Superman, from how to get his abilities to unlocking his awesome new skins!

How to Get Superman’s Power in Fortnite x Superman

The new Superman mechanic works through something called Superman’s Call Crystal. This special item spawns randomly in every Battle Royale and Zero Build match. When you find it (and only one person in every match can have it), you will transform into Superman with three amazing abilities:

Superman’s PowersDescription
FlightYou can fly around the map freely, giving you a huge advantage for positioning and escaping dangerous situations.
Heat VisionMelt through enem structures and deal damage to opponents with Superman’s iconic laser eye.
Super StrengthDeal massive damage to enemies and break through builds with your new superhuman power.

However, if other players manage to take you down, you will lose your Superman powers and return to your normal form. You will then respawn back on the battlefield like usual. Watch the full trailer of Fortnite x Superman here:

How to Get Superman Skins and Cosmetics

If you want to get the Superman skin, you just need to own the Super Battle Pass. If you have it, then you must earn 12 Account Levels to unlock the basic Superman skin. This works with any XP you earn from playing matches and completing challenges. The Superman collection includes way more than just the skin. Here’s what you can unlock:

Fortnite x Superman CosmeticsIcon
Superman SkinFortnite x Superman
Superman Skin LEGO VariantFortnite x Superman
Superman Pen & Ink Style SkinFortnite x Superman
Daily Flight Glider
Super Cape Backbling
Super Save Emote
Crystal Smasher Pickaxe

All these items unlock as you reach different Account Level goals. You can work toward these rewards until Chapter 6 Season 3 ends, so you still have plenty of time to play.

New Superman Location: Fortress of Solitude

Starting July 15th, Superman’s iconic Fortress of Solitude will appear on the map. This icy fortress from the Arctic serves as Superman’s home base, and you’ll find the Superman NPC there (he basically moved from the Supernova Academy). This Superman NPC offers various services that you can buy with Gold Bars, including healing and other useful items. This location will likely become a hot drop spot, so expect plenty of action when you visit.

Fortnite x Superman new POI

New Weapons and Items

The Superman update brings several new items to spice up your gameplay. More Academy Tech Labs have opened around the island, selling these new exotic weapons:

Fortnite x Superman Weapons and ItemsDescription

Unstable Bounce Grenade		This explosive bounces multiple times and explodes on each bounce, dealing area damage.

Unstable Thunderclap DMR		Every third shot fires an explosive bullet that damages all nearby players
Fortnite x Superman
Surging Speed Boon		Makes you sprint faster while using less energy.

Fortnite x Superman Item Shop Skins

Two additional Superman movie characters are available in the Item Shop. Both skins are available until July 24th at 7:59 PM ET.

Mister Terrific Bundle (2,000 V-Bucks)

Fortnite x Superman Item Shop SkinsCost
Fortnite x Superman
Mister Terrific Skin		1,500 V-Bucks

Mister Terrific LEGO Variant		Included with Mister Terrific Skin

Terrific Traverse Emote		400 V-Bucks

T-Spheres Backbling		300 V-Bucks

T-Axe Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks

The Engineer DC Bundle (2,000 V-Bucks)

Fortnite x Superman Item Shop SkinsCost
Fortnite x Superman
The Engineer DC Skin		1,500 V-Bucks

The Engineer DC LEGO Variant		Included with The Engineer DC Skin

Nanite Flex Emote		400 V-Bucks

Nanite Booster Backbling		300 V-Bucks

Nanite Buzzsaw Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks

The Superman update is perfectly timed with the new Superman movie hitting theaters on July 11th, 2025. The mythic item mechanic has been popular all year, starting with Godzilla in January and continuing with Star Wars content in May. This Superman version might be the most powerful yet, giving you three different abilities instead of just one or two. Are you excited about this update?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

