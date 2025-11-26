How to Get Yuki Yubari Skin in Fortnite for Free

Fortnite is offering a free Kill Bill skin, and it’s easy to claim, so you don’t want to miss it. The Yuki Yubari skin is available for a limited time only. Here’s everything you need to know to grab this Yuki Yubari Skin in Fortnite for free, before it’s gone.

Who is Yuki Yubari?

Yuki Yubari is a character from the Kill Bill movies directed by Quentin Tarantino. She was actually cut from the original film before it hit theaters. The character was supposed to appear in a chapter called “Yuki’s Revenge,” where she would fight The Bride to avenge her sister Gogo’s death.

Gogo Yubari appeared in Kill Bill Vol. 1 and had an intense battle scene at the House of Blue Leaves. Now, more than 20 years later, Yuki is finally getting her moment in Fortnite Chapter 7. This makes the skin pretty special since it’s based on a character that never made it to the big screen.

How to Get the Free Yuki Yubari Skin in Fortnite

Getting this skin is super easy. You just need to log in to Fortnite during a specific time window. Here’s the schedule you need to remember based on different time zones:

Time Zone Start Time End Time PT November 27 – 6:00 AM December 1, 6:00 AM ET November 27 – 9:00 AM December 1, 9:00 AM CET November 27 – 3:00 PM December 1, 3:00 PM IST November 27 – 7:30 PM December 1, 7:30 PM JST November 27 – 11:00 PM December 1, 11:00 PM AEST November 28 – 12:00 AM December 2, 12:00 AM

That’s it. You don’t need to complete any challenges or buy anything. Just open Fortnite, log in, and the skin is yours. You have about four days to claim it, so don’t forget.

One important thing to know is that you won’t get the skin right away when you log in. The skin isn’t in the game files yet, so Epic Games will give it to you after Chapter 7 starts on November 29th. But you still need to log in during the time window above to qualify for it.

Other Kill Bill Content Coming to Fortnite

Yuki isn’t the only Kill Bill character joining Fortnite. The game is going all-in on this collaboration for Chapter 7. Here’s what else you can expect:

Revenge is a dish best served cold.



11.30.25 pic.twitter.com/r5DbBKlTyP — Fortnite (@Fortnite) November 19, 2025

The Bride will be available through the Chapter 7 Season 1 battle pass. She’s the main character from Kill Bill, so this is a huge addition for fans of the movies.

will be available through the Chapter 7 Season 1 battle pass. She’s the main character from Kill Bill, so this is a huge addition for fans of the movies. Gogo Yubari, Yuki’s sister, will appear in the Item Shop where you can buy her with V-Bucks. There’s also a special way to get Gogo Yubari skin if you buy a ticket for Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair movie during its opening weekend.

Free skins don’t come around often in Fortnite. Epic Games usually makes you complete quests or challenges to earn free cosmetics. This time, they’re just handing it out to anyone who logs in, so you should definitely grab this skin. You can even wear the Yuki Yubari skin during the Zero Hour event if you claim it in time. It’s a cool way to show off your new outfit while experiencing the end of Chapter 6.