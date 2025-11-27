Quentin Tarantino is bringing back Kill Bill in a way nobody expected. His never-before-seen chapter called “Yuki’s Revenge” is coming to Fortnite this Sunday. And yes, it really features Peely the banana alongside Uma Thurman’s iconic character, The Bride, which is super awesome!

What Is The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite?

This new animated short tells a story that Tarantino originally planned for Kill Bill Vol. 1 but never made it to the final cut. The plot follows Yuki, the sister of Gogo Yubari (the schoolgirl bodyguard The Bride killed in the first movie). Yuki tracks down The Bride in Los Angeles to get revenge for her sister’s death.

The short was created using Unreal Engine and features Fortnite’s signature character style. Uma Thurman comes back to voice The Bride, and Chiaki Kuriyama voices Yuki. What makes this really wild is that Fortnite characters like Peely and Skull Trooper actually appear in the short alongside the Kill Bill characters. Here is the teaser trailer:

When and Where to Watch Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Yuki’s Revenge:

Event Date ET PT CET IST JST Location Fortnite Premiere Nov 30, 2025 2:00 PM ET 11:00 AM PT 8:00 PM CET 12:30 AM IST (Dec 1) 4:00 AM JST (Dec 1) Fortnite Discover Section Theater Release Dec 5, 2025 Various Times — — — — US, Canada, UK Theaters

You can watch the short in Fortnite completely free. Just head to the top row of the Discover section on Sunday, and you’ll find it there. The experience opens 30 minutes before the actual premiere, so you can grab your spot early. Here is the countdown until the event is live:

Theater Experience and Free Rewards

If you prefer watching on the big screen, Tarantino is also releasing Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in select theaters starting December 5th, 2025. This version combines both Kill Bill movies with the new Yuki’s Revenge chapter included. If you buy a movie ticket between November 20 and November 29 at participating US theaters, you’ll get a code for the Gogo Yubari skin in Fortnite. You can redeem this code starting November 30.

There’s also another free skin up for grabs. The Bride joins Fortnite’s Chapter 6 ending event on Saturday, November 29. If you show up to this live event (which includes Superman, Scooby Doo, and the KPop Demon Hunters), you’ll automatically unlock the Yuki Yubari skin for free.

This crossover is a rare moment in entertainment. Quentin Tarantino is choosing a video game to debut a never-before-seen part of one of his most popular movies. Two decades after Kill Bill Vol. 2, players finally get to watch the scene that shows what happened when Yuki went after The Bride.

Make sure you log into Fortnite this weekend to catch this historic moment. This is definitely something worth checking out!