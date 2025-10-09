Fortnitemares 2025 NPC Boss Locations and Mythic Weapons

Fortnitemares 2025 is here, and it’s loaded with spooky stuff. This year, you’ve got horror legends like Ghostface and Jason Voorhees running around the island. Plus, there are knight bosses and the Mother of Thorns to deal with. Want those powerful weapons and need to finish Halloween quests? You’ll need to know where everyone hangs out. Here’s the complete breakdown of all Fortnitemares 2025 NPC boss locations and their mythic weapons.

Fortnitemares 2025 NPC Boss Locations

Alright, let’s get into it. Here’s every NPC and boss you can find during Fortnitemares 2025 and what loot they drop when you take them down:

Knight Bosses with Pumpkin Launchers

Knight boss NPCs wander around different spots on the map. Take them down, and they’ll drop the legendary Pumpkin Launcher. Check your minimap for the skull and crown icon to track where they are. They move around, so keep an eye on your map while you’re playing. Fighting them is easy. Just dodge when they shoot those pumpkin rockets at you.

Jason Voorhees at Creepy Camps or Freaky Fields

Jason’s lurking around Creepy Camps or Freaky Fields. Beat him and you’ll score the mythic High Stakes Shotgun plus some Slurp Juice. Keep your distance and use weapons that work from far away. Getting close is a bad idea because he’ll suddenly rush you, and trust me, it’s terrifying. Once you beat Jason, he’s done for that match. He won’t come back.

Mother of Thorns (Doja Cat)

The Mother of Thorns, aka Doja Cat, shows up at the Thorny Throne landmark northeast of Bugswatter Beach. Defeat her, and she drops the mythic Thorn Ripper and Slurp Juice. After you beat her, she becomes your teammate for the rest of the game. Keep your distance and use mid to long-range weapons to take her down without getting wrecked.

Scooby and the Gang

Scooby-Doo and his crew are spread across the map with quests for you. Here’s where to find them:

Viney Shafts

Burd Gas Station

The house on the snowy mountain southwest of O.X.R. HQ

Near Ranger’s Ruin

Do their quests to grab rewards and work toward earning that free Pig The Butcher skin.

Become Ghostface with the Stalkbox

Here’s something wild: you can actually become Ghostface yourself. Find a Stalkbox around the map and use it to transform into Ghostface and act like an NPC. While you’re in Ghostface mode, you can stalk other players and mess with them. It’s a fun way to get in on the horror action from the other side.

Fortnitemares has many bosses to hunt and NPCs to meet. Whether you’re chasing mythic weapons or just want to knock out those Halloween quests, there’s so much to do this spooky season. Which Fortnitemares 2025 NPC boss are you going to defeat first?