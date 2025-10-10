Home » Gaming » Fortnitemares 2025 – All Quests and Free Rewards

by Shida Aruya
Fortnitemares 2025 is here, and it’s full of Halloween fun. This year’s event runs through November 1st, so you’ve got plenty of time to grab all the free cosmetics offered. If you love collecting skins and cosmetics without spending V-Bucks, this guide will show you all of the Fortnitemares 2025 quests and rewards you can unlock.

Fortnitemares 2025 Quests and Rewards

Fortnitemares 2025 Quests

To help you level up faster this time, Epic added special Fortnitemares 2025 Quests. Each quest gives you 10,000 XP when you finish it, which definitely speeds things up. You can do these quests in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes, so play whichever one you prefer.

QuestsHow to CompleteReward
Complete Fred, Velma, Daphne, and Shaggy’s Found Quests (4)Find these NPCs on the map and complete their quests:
– Shaggy in Burd (Bugswatter Beach)
– Velma in the mountains at Crackshot’s Cabin
– Daphne in Viney Shafts
– Fred in Ranger’s Rest		10,000 XP
Hire Scooby DooFind Scooby Doo in Burd and hire him for 600 Gold Bars10,000 XP
Pick up the Phone at a StalkboxFind the Stalkbox in these areas:
– Creepy Camps
– West of Bugswatter Beach
– South of Outlaw Oasis
– Harmony Hills
– Demon’s Debris		10,000 XP
Hit different players with Last CallBecome Ghostface and hit players with his knife10,000 XP
Defeat the Mother of ThornsFind Doja Cat NPC Boss at Thorny Throne landmark and defeat her10,000 XP
Restore Health or Gain Shields with Scooby SnacksFind Scooby Snacks in regular chests or from the Scooby Doo gang and eat them10,000 XP
Pull consumables with the Thorn RipperDefeat Mother of Thorn, get her mythic weapon, and pull consumables with it10,000 XP
Visit Pumpkin Takeovers with the Mother of ThornsDefeat Mother of Thorn so that she will be automatically recruited, and then visit Pumpkin Takeovers together10,000 XP

Some of these quests tie into the Scooby-Doo collaboration, which is a nice touch. The quests aren’t too hard, but a few of them might take a couple of matches to complete. Epic will also add more quests as the event goes on, giving you even more ways to earn XP.

Fortnitemares 2025 Free Rewards

The main reward this year is another free Fortnite skin: Pyg the Butcher Outfit. You just need to earn 15 account levels during the event. That’s it. Once you hit level 15, the skin is yours to keep. You don’t have to wait until level 15 to get other rewards, though. As you level up, you’ll unlock a bunch of other cosmetics along the way. Here’s what you get at each level:

Account LevelRewardIcon
Level 2Butcher’s Tools Back BlingFortnitemares 2025 Quests
Level 4Art the Clown SprayFortnitemares 2025 Rewards
Level 6The Grind House Loading Screen
Level 8Meat Grinder Emote
Level 10Wuggy Welcome Loading ScreenFortnitemares 2025 Rewards
Level 12Butcher’s Knife Pickaxe
Level 15Pyg the Butcher OutfitFortnitemares 2025 Rewards

This year’s event isn’t just about rewards. Epic brought back some classic Halloween items like the Witch Broom and Pumpkin Launcher. The map also got a spooky makeover with new locations like Freaky Fields and Gourdy Gate. Even the Reload mode got its own Halloween theme this year. Plus, there will be so many collaborations and crossovers rotating through the Item Ship all month long if you want to buy additional skins.

