Fortnitemares 2025 Release Date and Horror Skins Revealed

Halloween is almost here, and that means Fortnite’s biggest spooky event is coming back. Fortnitemares 2025 is going to be huge this year with some of the scariest characters ever joining the game. If you want to know the release date, what new skins are coming, or how the new weapons work, you’ve come to the right place. I will break down everything you need to know about this year’s Fortnitemares 2025.

When Does Fortnitemares 2025 Start and End?

Here’s the expected schedule for Fortnitemares 2025:

Event Details Date Start Date October 10th, 2025 End Date November 1st, 2025 Duration 22 days

The event is expected to kick off on October 10th, which follows Fortnite’s usual pattern of starting Halloween events three weeks before Halloween day. This means, in all those three weeks, you can collect all the spooky items and complete challenges before it ends when Chapter 6 Season 4 wraps up.

All the New Horror Skins Coming to Fortnite

There are many collaborations and crossovers that are coming next month. Here are some of the leaked and confirmed characters and skins coming to Fortnitemares 2025:

Ghostface from Scream

Ghostface is joining the party with some seriously cool features. He will come with his own mythic weapon called the Stalker Knife. This weapon lets you sneak up on other players and give them a real scare. The Stalker Knife has two different attack modes, but it makes you move slower to keep things balanced.

GHOSTFACE x FORTNITE — THIS HALLOWEEN



The leaked "Stalker Knife" belongs to Ghostface, not Jason.. Jason Voorhees has his own Medallion. pic.twitter.com/M3x5jBnbOf — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2025

Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th

The hockey mask killer, Jason Voorhees, is finally coming to Fortnite. He brings the Jason Medallion, which temporarily turns you into an unstoppable killer with combat buffs that make you much stronger in fights. This medallion might work similarly to the One Punch Man medallion system, where you need to find and claim it during matches to get the special abilities.

Scooby-Doo Gang

Here’s a fun surprise: Scooby-Doo characters are joining the Halloween fun! Based on leaks, Shaggy will have multiple skin styles to choose from, and the famous Mystery Machine van might be drivable in the game. We’re not sure yet if Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Scooby himself will get their own skins, but fans are hoping they will.

SCOOBY-DOO x FORTNITE INCLUDES THE VAN



Collab drops this Halloween [VIA @SamLeakss] pic.twitter.com/XgGgFk4LUA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 5, 2025

R.E.P.O Horror Game Crossover

The indie horror game R.E.P.O is also getting a crossover. You can expect character skins and emotes from this creepy game to show up in the Item Shop. The game features scary monsters like Banger and the Headman, so these might become back blings or other cosmetics.

Supermassive Games Studio

Leaks also claimed that Fortnite is working with Supermassive Games, the studio behind hit horror games like Until Dawn and The Quarry. This collaboration is expected to drop within the next 1-2 months, which means it could be part of Fortnitemares 2025. Supermassive Games makes some of the scariest interactive horror experiences, so this crossover could bring characters from Until Dawn or The Quarry into Fortnite.

Fortnite X Supermassive Games Studio?? 🔥👀



Fortnite is working on a dev build with the studio behind HUGE titles like Until Dawn, The Quarry, and more.



Expect a collab with one of their games within the next 1-2 months. Possibly for Fortnitemares.



(Via me & @BeastFNCreative) pic.twitter.com/fPNZkUHHgF — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2025

What’s New on the Map of Fotnitemares 2025

Like every year, the battle royale map gets a complete spooky makeover. You’ll see:

Pumpkins scattered everywhere.

Cobwebs covering buildings.

Haunted POIs.

Special Halloween decorations.

There will also be new challenges and themed quests to complete. Some leakers think Epic might surprise us with a brand new horror mode, too.

Fortnitemares 2025 seems to be super exciting with iconic horror villains, fun cartoon characters, and new weapons to try. Mark your calendar for October 10th and get ready to experience the spookiest Fortnite has ever been!