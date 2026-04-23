Game launches May 19 on Xbox Series X|S and PC with Early Access on May 15 for Premium Edition, pre-orders receive exclusive Ferrari J50.

Playground Games unveiled the complete map for Forza Horizon 6, showcasing a Japan setting that spans from downtown Tokyo streets to the snowy Japanese Alps. The developer describes it as the most dense and vertical map in the series, featuring iconic roads inspired by the C1 loop, Gingko Avenue, and legendary mountain passes including Mt. Haruna and Bandai Azuma. The map promises diverse biomes, seasonal changes, and contrasts between rural and urban environments.

The Tokyo portion of the map has sparked significant discussion among fans. While some players appreciate the handcrafted approach, others expected a larger urban area given Tokyo's status as one of the world's biggest metropolitan regions

Community Reactions Mixed on Forza Horizon 6 Map Size

This is Horizon Japan! From the iconic downtown streets of Tokyo City all the way to the snowy Japanese Alps, #ForzaHorizon6 introduces our most dense and vertical map yet.



Which roads are you most excited to cruise and drift with your friends? pic.twitter.com/78GmkqzsWt — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) April 8, 2026

Community response has been split between excitement and disappointment. Fans immediately recognized Mt. Haruna's five consecutive hairpins in the top right corner of the map. Others pointed out the inclusion of various touge mountain roads perfect for drifting and technical driving.

However, some players feel the Tokyo representation looks underwhelming, with one commenter describing it as "literally 3 parallel streets" despite the highways and major roads visible on the map.

Closer inspection reveals significantly more detail than initial glances suggest. When zoomed in, the Tokyo area shows numerous smaller streets branching off from the main highways, though this hasn't fully addressed concerns about the city's overall footprint.

The map features recognizable Tokyo landmarks including what appears to be the Yamanote Line loop, Shibuya, Shinjuku, Akihabara, Odaiba with the Rainbow Bridge, and the Imperial Palace grounds. The eastern highway offers two long straight sections for top speed runs, though reaching maximum velocity may prove more challenging than in previous games. The Japanese Alps dominate the northern portion, providing elevation changes and mountain roads that contrast sharply with the urban density below.