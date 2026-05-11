Forza Horizon 6 (join our FH6 Countdown) suffered a massive leak just over a week before its official May 19 launch. Playground Games accidentally uploaded the entire game to Steam without proper encryption, allowing players to download and run the full version early. This marks one of the biggest pre-release leaks in recent gaming history. Let us take a look at all the details we have about this FH6 leak.

How Did Forza Horizon 6 Leak Online?

Steam preload systems normally work by letting players download game files early, but keeping them encrypted until launch day. When release day arrives, a small update decrypts those files, making the game playable. Somehow, Playground Games pushed out the decryption update too early, which unlocked all 155 gigabytes of Forza Horizon 6 content. Reports started appearing across Reddit and gaming forums showing players already running the game. The files contain everything from cars and tracks to the full campaign and customization options.

Why this Leak Matters More than Usual

Most leaked games still have some protection, making them harder to spread. Forza Horizon 6 only had basic Steam DRM, which crackers broke within hours of the leak. The game now runs in offline mode without any issues. This makes it extremely easy for pirates to distribute working copies across the internet.

The timing could not be worse for Microsoft and Playground Games. Premium Edition buyers paid extra for May 15 early access, but now pirates get the game even earlier for free. Standard edition buyers who planned to purchase on May 19 might reconsider after seeing cracked versions readily available.

Microsoft Faces Damage Control with No Easy Fix

Playground Games has not publicly commented on the leak yet. Microsoft likely wants to avoid drawing more attention to the situation. Patching out the exploit now seems pointless since thousands of people already grabbed the files. Anyone who downloaded the leaked version can simply refuse future updates to keep playing.