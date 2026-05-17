Forza Horizon 6 launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 19, 2026 (countdown), and by all accounts, it has hit the ground running. Reports suggest the Premium Edition alone has already generated over $140 million, which tells you everything about the appetite for this game right now. But if you are a PS5 player waiting on the sidelines, the situation is a little less exciting. Let us take a look at when you expect the FH6 PS5 release.

What We Know About the FH6 PS5 Release Date

Microsoft and Playground Games have confirmed that Forza Horizon 6 is coming to PS5, but no exact date has been given. The only information available right now is a vague later in 2026 window. That is all PlayStation fans have to work with at the moment, and it is not particularly satisfying given how long the Xbox and PC versions have already been out. Strangely, no PS5 release date was mentioned in the FH6 launch trailer as well.

Not the First Time PlayStation Players Have Waited

If this feels familiar, that is because it is. Forza Horizon 5 went through the same situation. It launched on Xbox and PC in November 2021 and did not reach PS5 until April 2025, a gap of nearly three and a half years. It also never came to PS4, leaving a large portion of the PlayStation install base completely locked out. However, that is understandable as PS4 might not be able to handle FH6.

The reason behind this pattern is not hard to figure out. Playground Games is a Microsoft-owned studio, acquired by Xbox Game Studios back in 2018. That means Xbox and PC will always come first. PlayStation eventually gets the game, but it is treated as a secondary platform rather than a simultaneous launch target. It is the kind of arrangement that benefits Xbox hardware sales in the short term while keeping PlayStation players waiting with no clear timeline to hold on to.

What PS5 Players Can Do Right Now