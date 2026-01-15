Forza Horizon 6 Release Date and Countdown

Forza Horizon 6 is finally coming, and the release date might have just leaked. The game will get its first official gameplay reveal on January 22nd at the Xbox Developer Direct, where we’ll see how Japan looks in the game. So when exactly can you start playing? Here’s everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 6 release date.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Date and Time

A pop-up inside Forza Horizon 5 showed pre-order details that revealed when the game will release. Based on the leaked information from XBOXF10 on X, Forza Horizon 6 will release on Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, for the Standard Edition. If you buy the Premium Edition, you get to play four days early, starting Friday, May 15th, 2026.

🟩| عاجل وحصري 🚨🚨



لعبة [ Forza Horizon 6 ] ستصدر في 19 مايو 2026



• إعلان ظهر داخل اللعبة pic.twitter.com/vW1RVI7roP — XBOX INFINITE (@XBOXF10) January 14, 2026

The exact launch time hasn’t been confirmed yet, but you can expect it around 10:00 AM PT. Here’s the expected release timing for different regions:

Time Zone Date PT (Pacific Time) May 19, 2026 – 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) May 19, 2026 – 1:00 PM CET (Central European Time) May 19, 2026 – 7:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) May 19, 2026 – 10:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) May 20, 2026 – 2:00 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) May 20, 2026 – 4:00 AM

Countdown to Forza Horizon 6 Launch

Check out the countdown timer below to track when Forza Horizon 6 launches:

What to Expect

Forza Horizon 6 is taking the series to Japan, which is a massive deal for fans. Japan has some of the best driving roads in the world, from mountain passes to city streets, so the map should be incredible. The Premium Edition gets you way more than just early access, though.

Here’s what comes with the Premium Edition:

4 days Early Access starting May 15

VIP Membership for extra perks

Welcome Pack with starter cars

Car Pass for new vehicles

Time Attack Car Pack for competitive racing

Italian Passion Car Pack (drops after launch)

2 Premium Expansions (coming later)

Pre-ordering any edition also gets you an exclusive tuned Ferrari J50. This car might end up being the cover car for the game, but we’ll have to wait and see.

We’ll get our first real look at gameplay on January 22nd during Xbox Developer Direct. That’s when they’ll probably confirm the release date officially and show off how Japan looks in the game. If you’re a Forza fan, mark your calendar for that date because it’s going to be worth watching.