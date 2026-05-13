Forza Horizon 6 expands beyond traditional platforms with support for portable gaming devices. Playground Games confirmed the racing game works seamlessly on handheld PCs allowing you to explore Japan wherever you go. This guide covers Steam Deck compatibility, other supported handhelds, and which platforms can run Forza Horizon 6.

Is Forza Horizon 6 Coming to Steam Deck

Yes, Forza Horizon 6 is verified for Steam Deck at launch on May 19, 2026. Playground Games officially confirmed Steam Deck verification meaning the game runs smoothly on Valve's handheld without requiring tweaks or workarounds. The verification status guarantees proper controller support, readable text, and stable performance on Steam Deck hardware.

Beyond Steam Deck, Forza Horizon 6 is also optimized for other PC gaming handhelds. The Xbox ROG Ally and ROG Ally X receive specific optimizations ensuring the best possible performance on those devices. These handhelds can run the game natively since they use Windows operating systems compatible with the PC version.

Cross-save functionality makes handheld gaming even better for Forza Horizon 6. Your progress syncs automatically across every platform the game supports. Start a race on your Xbox Series X at home then continue the same save file on Steam Deck during your commute. All your cars, credits, progression, and unlocks transfer seamlessly between devices without any manual file management.

The game is now available for preload on Steam in addition to the Xbox app on PC. This means Steam Deck owners can download the game early and jump in immediately when it launches. Premium Edition buyers get early access starting May 15 letting them race through Japan three days before the standard May 19 release.

If you want to prepare for launch, check out our PC requirements guide covering the specs needed to run Forza Horizon 6 smoothly. You can also browse our complete soundtrack guide featuring all nine radio stations with over 200 tracks, and our all cars list available at launch.

All Platforms for Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 launches across multiple platforms on May 19, 2026 with Premium Edition early access on May 15. The game supports Xbox Series X|S consoles, Windows PC via the Xbox app, Steam, and SteamOS devices including Steam Deck. PC gaming handhelds like the Xbox ROG Ally and ROG Ally X also receive optimization for the best portable experience.