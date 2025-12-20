Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1380 (December 20, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1380.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This film hit theaters in 2008 .

This film hit theaters in . Genre: A gritty Action/Crime Comedy .

A gritty . Leading Man: It stars Gerard Butler as “One Two,” alongside a massive ensemble cast including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Thandiwe Newton.

It stars as “One Two,” alongside a massive ensemble cast including Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Thandiwe Newton. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter “R”.

Today’s Framed #1380 Answer (December 20, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1380 on December 20 is: ROCKNROLLA

This was a tricky one! Guy Ritchie’s visual style often uses quick cuts and distinct color palettes, but the early frames of today’s game were quite atmospheric and could have been mistaken for Snatch or Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. However, once the “Wild Bunch” appeared on screen, it became a much easier solve for fans of 2000s British cinema. I’d rate today’s difficulty a 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s Framed #1379 Answer (December 19, 2024)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: Star Trek: Nemesis.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: