Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1381 (December 21, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1381.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This film was released in 1990 .

This film was released in . Genre: A chilling Psychological Horror/Thriller .

A chilling . Leading Man: It stars James Caan as a famous author, though many remember the film for Kathy Bates’ Oscar-winning performance.

It stars as a famous author, though many remember the film for Kathy Bates’ Oscar-winning performance. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter “M”.

Today’s Framed #1381 Answer (December 21, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1381 on December 21 is: MISERY

Today’s puzzle was a masterclass in tension. The early frames likely focused on the snowy, isolated Colorado landscape or the cluttered, claustrophobic interior of the house, which could have been tricky. However, for anyone familiar with Stephen King adaptations, the moment a typewriter or a certain “hobbling” scene is hinted at, the answer becomes crystal clear. It’s a legendary thriller that relies on atmosphere rather than big action sets, making it a 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

Yesterday’s Framed #1380 Answer (December 20, 2024)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: ROCKNROLLA.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: