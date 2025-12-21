Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1382 (December 22, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1382.
Table of Contents
Hints for Today’s Framed Movie
If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:
- Release Year: This coming-of-age classic was released in 1986.
- Genre: A heartfelt Adventure/Drama.
- Leading Man: While it features a young ensemble cast, it stars Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix in their breakout roles.
- Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter “S”.
Today’s Framed #1382 Answer (December 22, 2025)
Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.
The answer to Framed #1382 on December 22 is:
STAND BY ME
Today’s selection is a nostalgic heavy-hitter. The frames likely showcased the iconic Oregon wilderness or the famous railway bridge, which are instantly recognizable to fans of 80s cinema. Based on the novella The Body by Stephen King, this film is a staple of the “summer adventure” subgenre. Because the imagery is so iconic, four boys walking down a track, most players likely solved this by the second or third frame. I’d rate this a 4 out of 5 for difficulty,
Yesterday’s Framed #1381 Answer (December 21, 2024)
In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:
The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: MISERY.
How to Play Framed
If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play:
- View the Frame: You start with one image from a movie.
- Make a Guess: Type the title into the search box. If you’re wrong or you skip, a new frame is revealed.
- Six Tries: You have a total of six frames to guess the correct title.
- Share Your Score: Once you win (or lose), you can share your grid of colors with friends to see who guessed it in the fewest tries!