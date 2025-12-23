Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1383 (December 23, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1383.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This holiday horror entry was released in 2015 .

This holiday horror entry was released in 2015. Genre: A twisted blend of Horror / Comedy, with a very unfestive tone.

Draws heavily from European folklore, centering on a fearsome Christmas legend.

The movie title starts with the letter K.

Today’s Framed #1383 Answer (December 23, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1383 on December 23 is: KRAMPUS

This puzzle relied on snowy chaos, shadowy interiors, and unsettling creature silhouettes rather than a single instantly iconic shot. If you caught the ominous holiday decorations or the blizzard-bound house early, it likely clicked faster. Otherwise, it was easy to mistake this for another winter horror film. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1382 Answer (December 22, 2024)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: STAND BY ME.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: