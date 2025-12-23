Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1384 (December 24, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1384.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This dark Christmas comedy was released in 2003 .

This dark Christmas comedy was released in . Genre: A very untraditional Comedy , packed with crude humor and sharp satire.

A very untraditional , packed with crude humor and sharp satire. Leading Man: Anchored by a memorably foul-mouthed performance from Billy Bob Thornton .

Anchored by a memorably foul-mouthed performance from . Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter B.

Today’s Framed #1384 Answer (December 24, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1384 on December 24 is: BAD SANTA

This puzzle leaned heavily on tone rather than instantly iconic imagery. Early frames likely showed drab malls, dim bars, or an unusually miserable Santa suit, which could throw players off at first. Once the unconventional holiday vibe became clear, it probably clicked fast. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1383 Answer (December 23, 2024)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: KRAMPUS.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: