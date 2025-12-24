Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1385 (December 25, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1385.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This beloved holiday classic was released in 1983 .

This beloved holiday classic was released in . Genre: A warm, nostalgic Comedy / Family film centered on childhood memories.

A warm, nostalgic film centered on childhood memories. Leading Man: Led by a young Peter Billingsley in an iconic childhood role.

Led by a young in an iconic childhood role. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter A.

Today’s Framed #1385 Answer (December 25, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1385 on December 25 is: A CHRISTMAS STORY

This was a pure nostalgia-driven solve. The frames likely hinted at snowy Midwestern streets, period interiors, or a certain unforgettable holiday prop that longtime fans instantly recognize. Once that visual appeared, the answer probably came quickly. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1384 Answer (December 24, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: BAD SANTA.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: