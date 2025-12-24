Home » Puzzles » Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1385 (December 25, 2025)

by Kohinoor Suthar
Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1385.

Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1385 (December 25, 2025)

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

  • Release Year: This beloved holiday classic was released in 1983.
  • Genre: A warm, nostalgic Comedy / Family film centered on childhood memories.
  • Leading Man: Led by a young Peter Billingsley in an iconic childhood role.
  • Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter A.

Today’s Framed #1385 Answer (December 25, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1385 on December 25 is:

A CHRISTMAS STORY

This was a pure nostalgia-driven solve. The frames likely hinted at snowy Midwestern streets, period interiors, or a certain unforgettable holiday prop that longtime fans instantly recognize. Once that visual appeared, the answer probably came quickly. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1384 Answer (December 24, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: BAD SANTA.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play:

  1. View the Frame: You start with one image from a movie.
  2. Make a Guess: Type the title into the search box. If you’re wrong or you skip, a new frame is revealed.
  3. Six Tries: You have a total of six frames to guess the correct title.
  4. Share Your Score: Once you win (or lose), you can share your grid of colors with friends to see who guessed it in the fewest tries!
Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

