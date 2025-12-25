Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1386 (December 26, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1386.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This inspirational sports drama was released in 2004 .

Release Year: This inspirational sports drama was released in 2004.

Genre: A rousing Sports / Drama centered on teamwork and belief.

Leading Man: Stars Kurt Russell as a demanding real-life coach.
Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter M.

Today’s Framed #1386 Answer (December 26, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1386 on December 26 is: MIRACLE

This was a momentum-based solve that built steadily as more context appeared. Early shots of anonymous hockey action could point in several directions, but once the Olympic setting or intense coaching moments emerged, the identity became clear. Many players likely solved it mid-game rather than instantly. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1385 Answer (December 25, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: A CHRISTMAS STORY.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: