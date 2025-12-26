Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1387 (December 27, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1387.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This harrowing survival drama was released in 2023 .

This harrowing survival drama was released in . Genre: An intense Drama / Survival film based on true events.

An intense film based on true events. Leading Man: An ensemble-driven story with no single star, focusing on collective survival rather than one lead performance.

An ensemble-driven story with no single star, focusing on collective survival rather than one lead performance. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter S.

Today’s Framed #1387 Answer (December 27, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1387 on December 27 is: SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

This was a visually striking but emotionally heavy solve. Early images of endless white terrain and isolation could feel ambiguous, but as the survival context became clearer, the identity sharpened quickly. Players familiar with recent international cinema likely connected the dots faster than others. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1386 Answer (December 26, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: MIRACLE STORY.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: