Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1388 (December 28, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1388.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This classic comedy-drama was released in 1961 .

This classic comedy-drama was released in . Genre: A charming Comedy / Drama with a fairy-tale tone.

A charming with a fairy-tale tone. Leading Man: Features Glenn Ford alongside a legendary supporting turn from Bette Davis .

Features alongside a legendary supporting turn from . Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter P.

Today’s Framed #1388 Answer (December 28, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1388 on December 28 is: POCKETFUL OF MIRACLES

This was a softer, nostalgia-based solve that relied more on atmosphere than instantly iconic visuals. Early shots could easily be mistaken for another studio-era comedy, but the distinctive characters and classic tone eventually narrowed it down. Classic film fans likely solved it quicker than most. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1387 Answer (December 27, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: SOCIETY OF THE SNOW.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: