Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1389 (December 29, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1389.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This dystopian action thriller was released in 1987 .

This dystopian action thriller was released in . Genre: A high-energy Action / Science Fiction film with satirical edges.

A high-energy film with satirical edges. Leading Man: Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger in one of his most iconic 80s roles.

Stars in one of his most iconic 80s roles. Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter T.

Today’s Framed #1389 Answer (December 29, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1389 on December 29 is: THE RUNNING MAN

This puzzle leaned heavily on tone and production design rather than a single instantly recognizable image. Early shots of futuristic game-show environments could point in several directions, but once the brutal televised competition theme emerged, the identity became clear. Many players likely solved this around the middle frames. I’d rate this one 3.5 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1388 Answer (December 28, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: POCKETFUL OF MIRACLES.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: