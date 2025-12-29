Framed Answer, Hints Today: Game #1390 (December 30, 2025)

Framed is the ultimate daily challenge game or puzzle for film lovers! Inspired by the Wordle format, Framed tasks you with identifying a movie using only a series of still images. With six chances to get it right, it’s a race to see how well you know your favorite blockbusters and indie gems. If today’s frames have you scratching your head, don’t worry. Here are some hints to help you keep your winning streak alive, followed by the full answer for Framed #1390.

Hints for Today’s Framed Movie

If the first few images didn’t give it away, these clues should point you in the right direction:

Release Year: This futuristic action film was released in 1993 .

This futuristic action film was released in . Genre: A stylish Action / Science Fiction movie with a satirical edge.

A stylish movie with a satirical edge. Leading Man: Stars Sylvester Stallone opposite a scene-stealing Wesley Snipes .

Stars opposite a scene-stealing . Starting Letter: The movie title starts with the letter D.

Today’s Framed #1390 Answer (December 30, 2025)

Still stuck? It happens to the best of us! If the hints weren’t enough and you just want to save your winning streak, here is the solution for today’s puzzle.

The answer to Framed #1390 on December 30 is: DEMOLITION MAN

This was a fun, mid-tier difficulty solve. Early images of pristine interiors and unfamiliar technology could feel vague, but once the hyper-clean future aesthetic or over-the-top action beats appeared, it likely clicked quickly. Many players probably landed this one around the third or fourth frame. I’d rate this one 3 out of 5 for difficulty.

Yesterday’s Framed #1389 Answer (December 29, 2025)

In case you missed yesterday’s quiz, the answer is provided below:

The answer to yesterday’s Framed was: THE RUNNING MAN.

How to Play Framed

If you’re new to the game, here is a quick breakdown of how to play: